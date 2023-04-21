Washed-up minke whale removed from North Berwick beach

A minke whale that had been washed up on beach in East Lothian, has now been removed.

The 31ft (9m) whale was first spotted in the sea near North Berwick on Wednesday and tidal patterns caused it to come ashore.

The 9 tonne whale hit rocks before it washed up on the beach overnight.

East Lothian Council said the "minke whale carcass has now been removed from West Beach" adding that "the surface sand has been raked over".

A local authority spokesperson said: "The advice to visitors is to avoid this area, including keeping dogs away, until after this afternoon's high tide which will wash away any remaining debris."

Efforts to move the carcass were unsuccessful on Thursday and the whale had to be cordoned off overnight.

A council spokeswoman told BBC Scotland that the whale was thought to be a humpback when it was first spotted.

However, when it neared the shore it turned out to be a puffed-up minke.

Common minke are the smallest of the baleen whales. They can be found around Scotland's coastal and inshore waters.

East Lothian sees about three or four whales washed up every year.