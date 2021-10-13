Washington AG: Facebook gave false info in campaign suit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson says a Facebook representative provided false testimony in a lawsuit that accuses the company of violating state campaign finance laws.

The Seattle Times reports that in court filings the Democratic attorney general says both the social media giant and its attorneys knew the testimony was false.

Ferguson sued Facebook last year, for the second time, alleging the company has “repeatedly and openly” violated state campaign transparency laws by selling political ads without providing legally required details of the spending.

“Facebook is a commercial advertiser, yet it views itself above this law,” Ferguson writes in a new filing. “Even after a previous lawsuit and the original complaint in this case, it still refuses to provide the public access to all required information about political ads.”

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the newspaper.

The company has argued that Washington’s campaign finance laws are unconstitutional and violate both the First Amendment’s free speech protections and the Commerce Clause, which gives Congress the power to regulate interstate commerce.

In a court filing, Facebook says that it did not provide false testimony because the issue the Attorney General’s Office was asking about was outside the agreed-upon scope and time frame of the questioning.

Washington’s strict campaign finance laws require ad sellers such as Facebook to disclose specific information on the names and addresses of people who buy ads, who the ads target and the total number of views of each ad.

Facebook calls the law “onerous” and says it violates the First Amendment by compelling the company to make disclosures about political speech — information about who is buying political ads — that it would not otherwise make.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • COVID-19 cases in Australia's Victoria hit record daily high

    COVID-19 infections in Australia's Victoria hit a pandemic record on Thursday as Melbourne, the state capital, looks to exit its lockdown next week, several days ahead of plan, helped by a faster-than-expected vaccine uptake. The surge in daily cases comes as Victoria nears the 70% threshold for double-dose vaccinations among eligible adults, when authorities have promised to end a months-long lockdown, against the original Oct. 26 forecast. Victoria logged 2,297 new cases on Thursday, the highest number of any state or territory in the country since the pandemic began.

  • Putin says Russia ready to increase gas flows as EU prices soar

    President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia was ready to boost natural gas supplies abroad, after Europe accused Moscow of curbing flows and pushing prices to new records.

  • ICJ rejects Kenya case in Somalia maritime border row

    Judges rule largely in Somalia's favour in a row over a potentially oil-rich area of the sea.

  • Maine can bar religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine mandate, judge rules

    (Reuters) -A U.S. judge ruled on Wednesday that Maine can bar religious exemptions to its requirement that healthcare workers in the state get vaccinated against COVID-19, a day after a judge ordered New York to allow such exemptions to its mandate. U.S. District Judge Jon Levy in Bangor, Maine, said the healthcare workers who brought the case have not been prevented from staying true to their religious beliefs, although refusing the vaccine will cost them their jobs. The workers also failed to show Maine officials were motivated by an improper animus toward religion or that the state lacked a compelling reason to impose the vaccine requirement, said Levy, who was nominated by former President Barack Obama.

  • Russia hits new record for COVID-19 deaths, resists lockdown

    Russia hit another record of daily coronavirus deaths Tuesday as the country struggled with a rapid surge of infections and lagging vaccination rates, but authorities have been adamant that there would be no new national lockdown. The government coronavirus task force reported 973 coronavirus deaths, the highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic. Russia has repeatedly hit record daily death tolls this month, and daily infections also have been hovering near all-time highs, with 28,190 new cases reported Tuesday.

  • Jan. 6 select committee subpoenas former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark

    The Jan. 6 select committee issued a subpoena to Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official who reportedly helped former President Donald Trump amplify false claims around the election.Why it matters: The announcement comes on the heels of a report by the Senate Judiciary Committee that detailed the extent of Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The committee has been steadily issuing sub

  • Lauren Boebert uses mass killing in Norway to argue against gun restrictions in US

    The unrelated hashtag #LaurenBoebertIsSoDumb trended on Twitter

  • U.S. House committee subpoenas former Trump Justice official in Capitol riot probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A congressional panel investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol said on Wednesday it has issued a subpoena seeking testimony and records from Jeffrey Clark, a former senior official at the Justice Department who was a proponent of former President Donald Trump's false election fraud claims. The U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee "needs to understand all the details about efforts inside the previous administration to delay the certification of the 2020 election and amplify misinformation about the election results," the panel's Democratic chairman, Representative Bennie Thompson, said in a statement.

  • Unsupported ‘sickout’ claims take flight amid Southwest woes

    When Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights over the weekend, citing bad weather and air traffic control issues, unsupported claims blaming vaccine mandates began taking off. Conservative politicians and pundits, including Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, alleged the flight disruptions resulted from pilots and air traffic controllers walking off their jobs or calling in sick to protest federal vaccination requirements. The airline, its pilots’ union and the Federal Aviation Administration denied that.

  • Mental capacity at issue as Alabama man faces execution date

    Federal judges heard arguments Wednesday about whether an Alabama inmate had the mental capacity to understand the paperwork setting up his planned execution next week, with a defense lawyer arguing the man's cognitive deficiencies warranted disability assistance. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is considering an appeal by Willie B. Smith III, who was convicted of a woman's 1991 kidnap and killing. Smith is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Oct. 21 in the death of Sharma Ruth Johnson, 22.

  • Senate hopeful Herschel Walker cancels event over swastika

    Georgia Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker has called off a fundraiser in Texas because an organizer was displaying a swastika made of syringes in her social media profile to protest mandatory COVID-19 vaccination. The Walker campaign said Wednesday that it had canceled the event, which had been scheduled for Saturday in suburban Dallas at the home of Bettina Sofia Viviano-Langlais. “Herschel is a strong friend of Israel and the Jewish community and opposes hatred and bigotry of all forms,” campaign spokesperson Mallory Blount said.

  • 'The Voice' Fans Are Stunned After Seeing Ariana Grande's Latest Outfit for the Battle Round

    'The Voice' season 21 features Ariana Grande as a new coach, alongside John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. The "Positions" singer wore a two-piece matching set for the first round of battles on Monday's episode of the NBC singing competition show.

  • Judge Lina Hidalgo says don't go to Harry Styles show Monday night

    The "Watermelon Sugar" 🍉 singer is bringing his "Love On Tour" back to Houston after Hurricane Nicholas forced him to postpone the show.

  • Do You Collect Vinyl Records? Here Are Five Albums That Our Expert Says Are Among the Most Rare and Valuable

    If you're a vinyl aficionado, you'll want to check if you have any of these sought-after albums in your own collection.

  • Dakota Johnson Looked Breathtaking in a Nude Bejeweled Gucci Dress in London

    Dakota Johnson and her stylist Kate Young created another major fashion moment again in London, where Johnson attended the premiere of The Lost Daughter in a stunning nude, bejeweled Gucci dress.

  • ‘Bond’ Director Cary Joji Fukunaga Pressured Me Into Going Nude

    Slaven Vlasic/GettyWhen actress Raeden Greer was offered a small speaking role in True Detective, she was ecstatic. It was minor, but in the then 24-year-old’s eyes, nabbing a part in a buzzy new HBO series and working alongside Woody Harrelson just might be the stepping stone to something bigger.But she says those earnest hopes were dashed by the time she left set. Humiliated and outraged, Greer retreated to a friend’s house to cry after abruptly being fired from the show.The reason for her dis

  • 'NCIS' Fans Declare They Will No Longer Watch the Show After Seeing the Way Gibbs Left

    The hit CBS drama 'NCIS' featured actor Mark Harmon as Special Agent in Charge Leroy Jethro Gibbs and in season 19's latest episode, he said goodbye. Here's how fans reacted to the news that has been teased for a while.

  • Fans Have A Lot to Say After Reba McEntire and Her Boyfriend "Dramatically Argue" in New Video

    All couples fight! Reba McEntire just posted a funny Instagram of her and boyfriend Rex Linn arguing over a very important question—who does their dog love most?

  • Smash Mouth Singer Steve Harwell Retires After Disoriented New York Concert

    Smash Mouth’s lead singer Steve Harwell is apparently retiring after a controversial concert in Upstate New York on Saturday that found him slurring his words and making vaguely threatening comments toward the audience. The singer has been battling health problems for several years and the band had played some recent shows with a stand-in vocalist. […]

  • Trump's Latest Jan. 6 Riot Meltdown Gets Brutal Fact-Check, Courtesy Of Adam Schiff

    The California lawmaker serves the former president with a blunt reminder.