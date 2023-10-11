Washington allocated $200 million in military aid to Ukraine
The United States will deliver another security assistance package to Ukraine, worth $200 million in mostly ammunition, the U.S. Department of Defense announced on Oct. 11.
The Pentagon has provided the following overview of the package:
- AIM-9M missiles for air defense;
- Drone countermeasure equipment;
- HIMARS rocket artillery munitions;
- 155mm and 105mm artillery shells;
- Precision-guided aerial munitions;
- Electronic warfare equipment;
- TOW anti-tank missiles;
- AT-4 anti-tank systems;
- Small arms and over 16 million rounds of ammunition;
- Demolition munitions for obstacle clearance.
This is the 48th tranche of U.S. military aid to Ukraine since August 2021.
Following a Ramstein format meeting earlier on Oct. 11, the UK, Canada, Finland, and Norway announced new packages of security assistance to Kyiv.
Belgium announced it would transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in 2025, while helping to bolster Ukrainian air defenses this winter.
