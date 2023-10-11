Washington allocated $200 million in military aid to Ukraine

The United States will deliver another security assistance package to Ukraine, worth $200 million in mostly ammunition, the U.S. Department of Defense announced on Oct. 11.

The Pentagon has provided the following overview of the package:

Read also: White House prepares new aid package for Ukraine and responds to Kremlin's ‘fatigue’ claims

- AIM-9M missiles for air defense;

- Drone countermeasure equipment;

- HIMARS rocket artillery munitions;

- 155mm and 105mm artillery shells;

- Precision-guided aerial munitions;

- Electronic warfare equipment;

- TOW anti-tank missiles;

- AT-4 anti-tank systems;

- Small arms and over 16 million rounds of ammunition;

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

- Demolition munitions for obstacle clearance.

This is the 48th tranche of U.S. military aid to Ukraine since August 2021.

Read also: Czech Republic explores training Ukrainian pilots on Swedish Gripen jets

Following a Ramstein format meeting earlier on Oct. 11, the UK, Canada, Finland, and Norway announced new packages of security assistance to Kyiv.

Belgium announced it would transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in 2025, while helping to bolster Ukrainian air defenses this winter.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine