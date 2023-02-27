Washington, Berlin and Warsaw negotiate on joint military training in Poland

In response to the threat on NATO's eastern flank, the United States, Germany and Poland are negotiating conducting joint military exercises in Poland.

Source: German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius quoted by Deutsche Welle

Details: Pistorius stated that military manoeuvres in the country, which borders Ukraine, would send a "very clear" signal to NATO allies, as well as to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He did not provide further details, noting only that the possibility of joint exercises is currently being considered.

Quote: "Today, the North Atlantic Alliance is much stronger and more united than it was before 24 February last year.

For the countries of Eastern Europe, such as Poland, the Baltic states, Slovakia and others, it is important to see that Germany, as the most important European member of the alliance, and the United States, as a transatlantic partner, are fulfilling their defence obligations."

Background: Andrii Melnyk, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine, stated that the new German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius "broke Berlin's resistance" to supplying arms to Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!