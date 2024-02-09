Has the Washington Bridge closure changed life in East Providence? What we found.

EAST PROVIDENCE − Amalia Ross and her boyfriend used to live a 30-second drive from the on-ramp to Interstate 195 West near Warren Avenue.

While their address hasn't changed, the time it takes to get into Providence or anywhere on the other side of the bridge has. Now, a 30-second drive is at least a 20-minute ordeal since the shutdown of the westbound span of the Washington Bridge.

Despite state and local efforts to alleviate traffic by changing traffic patterns on I-195 and restricting some streets to local traffic only, the effect is still crushing.

"It's been horrendous," Ross said while having lunch with her mother, grandmother and uncle at Café Zara on Taunton Avenue.

The timeline for the end of traffic headaches is constantly extending and now includes the possibility of a total replacement of the bridge. Officials have said it could be a year or two, or more.

With that in mind, Ross is contemplating moving to the other side of the Bay when their lease is up in August.

Her experience is just one of many ways that quality of life on both sides of Narragansett Bay has been affected by the December closing of half of the Washington Bridge.

Is traffic really that bad?

To East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva's eye, it appears life has significantly improved since recent changes to traffic patterns, including the closing of some side streets to through traffic and the conversion of one lane on I-195 West to what is basically a long on-ramp to allow drivers from East Providence to merge onto the freeway.

City streets seem to be less congested in recent days than they were just a few weeks ago, when DaSilva was stuck on Warren Avenue, near Ross's house, for 45 minutes.

DaSilva recorded a Monday drive during the evening rush hour, from 3:30 to 5:45 p.m., around the city in an edited video posted to YouTube.

"It's 3:51 and here's the problem – you've got people blocking the box here, unfortunately," DaSilva said, narrating his drive. "It's keeping other vehicles from traveling."

In the video, DaSilva said one problem he's noticed is people coming from Seekonk bypassing the on-ramp from Route 6 near the Rumford Pet Center and instead going all the way down Warren Avenue to get to the on-ramp just off Pawtucket Avenue.

"You will get through the traffic a lot quicker and not add to congestion here on city streets" by taking the ramp from Route 6 to I-195 West, he said in the video.

For Ross, just as galling is the seeming indifference to East Providence's struggles by state government, and the level of obfuscation over the problem and how a bridge that has been a construction zone for much of the last 30 years could have such dire, undiscovered problems.

The lunch crowd is gone

One of the main complaints DaSilva is hearing from business owners is that the lunch crowd that used to travel over the bridge from Providence is now gone.

That is something Red Bridge Tavern owner Berta Cunha has seen, too, but she says business has mostly bounced back after the initial bridge closure.

"For lunch time, people outside of East Providence, they don't come in," Cunha said. "They're afraid they'll be stuck in traffic."

That extends to takeout orders as well, as customers across the bridge are worried that getting over and back will take too long. Otherwise, though, business is curiously booming, especially for the beginning of the year, which is normally slow.

"Weekends have been great," Cunha said. "It's not just good, it's great."

While traffic woes have been very real for a lot of people, DaSilva said he wants everyone outside East Providence to know that the city is still open for business.

At East Providence Wieners on Taunton Avenue, there was no one in the restaurant at 1 p.m. Tuesday, which was unusual. At Cafe Zara next door, though, most of the seats were filled.

Is it time to move across the river?

Cranston real estate agent Kate DeSimone has an open offer to her East Bay colleagues and competitors: she'll show your house in the West Bay, especially if it's during rush hour. That's because she knows how much time it still takes to get across the bridge during rush hour for what usually amounts to a 15-minute appointment.

"If you're in the East Bay, I don't care if you're a competitor," she said. "We're all in the same boat."

While DeSimone is offering a helping hand to her fellow agents, she is also putting it out there for people looking to buy a home that they may want to consider looking on whichever side of the bridge their work is on. Ultimately, though, with inventory so low, there is little to choose from.

Ross is feeling that pinch as she applies for jobs that would require her to go into the office, meaning a long commute for anything in the West Bay.

Beating the commute

One solution that Ross and DeSimone have seen deployed by people who need to commute over the bridge: changing schedules.

One of DeSimone's friends told her that for the foreseeable future she is skipping her lunch break to get out of work early enough to pick up her child from school.

She recently helped a cousin and their partner buy a house in Warwick, but they work across the bridge. To beat the traffic, they leave work for work at 5 a.m.

Recent data from the state's traffic dashboard shows the morning rush hour from the Massachusetts state line to the I-95 interchange via the Washington Bridge, a 3.8-mile drive, takes four minutes from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. every day. That drive time increases to 30 minutes during the morning rush hour and nearly that long at 5 p.m., the peak of the afternoon rush.

