How is the Washington Bridge closure impacting Providence? McKee, Smiley to hold presser.

Governor Dan McKee, Mayor Brett Smiley Commerce Secretary Elizabeth Tanner are set to hold a press conference in Wayland Square Wednesday afternoon to discuss the ongoing impact of the Washington Bridge west bound closure.

How much is the city spending now to direct traffic?

Already, Providence is spending big on directing traffic through the city. Smiley's communications director, Patricia Socarras, said the city estimates paying more than $20,000 per day on keeping drivers organized. That breaks down to $15,309 for police detail and an additional $5,100 for vehicles.

"Since we were made aware of the news, Providence Police have reassigned resources to help detours run smoothly and ensure pedestrian and traffic safety throughout the city," Socarras said. "We are currently tracking costs in the event we can receive reimbursement."

Mid day traffic heavy on Washington Bridge.

What questions remain?

Still to be answered: How will Providence manage snow clearance this winter amid the traffic, and will those working in Providence be offered flexibility due to massive delays in commutes?

