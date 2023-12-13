The Washington Bridge closure is a nightmare, but the memes are pretty funny

The closure of the Washington Bridge is serious news.

It's causing people to sit in traffic jams for hours as some 90,000 commuters relied on the bridge daily to cross the Seekonk River. It's hurting small businesses during the busiest time of the year. It's costing tens of thousands of dollars daily to redirect traffic.

To use a common cliche, if you don't laugh, you'll cry (though we totally understand if you do both).

This is where the memes come in, of which there have been plenty and they've been prolifically shared. Here are a few of our favorites we've seen. (And feel free to email klandeck@gannett.com with more).

What it feels like

Embedded content: https://www.instagram.com/p/C0waNhNALrP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The new supplies you need for your car

Embedded content: https://www.instagram.com/p/C0wjBofgZOG/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

When you start thinking of alternative ways to get around

How to go from East Providence to Providence, the RIDOT Way. https://t.co/MGOpSQCp2M pic.twitter.com/BYe5CjKbVW — Mike Stanton (@projomike) December 11, 2023

The new earworm

Everyone after being stuck in traffic in East Providence for two hours every day… pic.twitter.com/JO8EX4klV7 — Mike D (@MikeDOnAir) December 12, 2023

The new must-have accessory/Christmas gift from Frog and Toad

That relatable feeling

I'm sorry but there's some *extremely* meme-worthy stuff in here. My contribution: https://t.co/oXiWzw5wK5 pic.twitter.com/c42Ax690ZQ — Philip "Pre-Order My Book" Eil (@phileil) December 13, 2023

The latest detour

Support column holding the Washington bridge up. @Jimmy_Villain pic.twitter.com/Zdc6UBGLsK — Salvatore Abbruzzese (@sal_abb) December 12, 2023

