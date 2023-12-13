The Washington Bridge closure is a nightmare, but the memes are pretty funny
The closure of the Washington Bridge is serious news.
It's causing people to sit in traffic jams for hours as some 90,000 commuters relied on the bridge daily to cross the Seekonk River. It's hurting small businesses during the busiest time of the year. It's costing tens of thousands of dollars daily to redirect traffic.
To use a common cliche, if you don't laugh, you'll cry (though we totally understand if you do both).
This is where the memes come in, of which there have been plenty and they've been prolifically shared. Here are a few of our favorites we've seen. (And feel free to email klandeck@gannett.com with more).
What it feels like
The new supplies you need for your car
When you start thinking of alternative ways to get around
How to go from East Providence to Providence, the RIDOT Way. https://t.co/MGOpSQCp2M pic.twitter.com/BYe5CjKbVW
— Mike Stanton (@projomike) December 11, 2023
The new earworm
Everyone after being stuck in traffic in East Providence for two hours every day… pic.twitter.com/JO8EX4klV7
— Mike D (@MikeDOnAir) December 12, 2023
The new must-have accessory/Christmas gift from Frog and Toad
Get your preorder bumpersticker by Friday. 😂https://t.co/CN8pWLpXdl pic.twitter.com/w7xthUUVK1
— Frog & Toad (@fntpvd) December 13, 2023
That relatable feeling
I'm sorry but there's some *extremely* meme-worthy stuff in here. My contribution: https://t.co/oXiWzw5wK5 pic.twitter.com/c42Ax690ZQ
— Philip "Pre-Order My Book" Eil (@phileil) December 13, 2023
The latest detour
Support column holding the Washington bridge up. @Jimmy_Villain pic.twitter.com/Zdc6UBGLsK
— Salvatore Abbruzzese (@sal_abb) December 12, 2023
This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Washington Bridge closure memes lampoon Rhode Island