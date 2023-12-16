Washington Bridge crisis; Hasbro layoffs; Maven's Delicatessen: Top stories of the week

Here are some of The Providence Journal's most-read stories for the week of Dec. 10, supported by your subscriptions.

Here are the week's top reads on providencejournal.com:

The underside of the western end of Washington Bridge, which closed to westbound traffic on Monday. Last Friday, an engineer working onsite noticed and reported the failure of one of the anchor pins that hold beams in place.

When cellphones buzzed late Monday afternoon with an alert about the emergency closure of the Washington Bridge's westbound span, life in and around Rhode Island was thrown into chaos. One of the main arteries connecting the state's eastern and western halves was severed after a young engineer discovered decay in crucial bridge supports that could have led to a catastrophic failure.

The effect was immediate and far-reaching. Commuters were plunged into traffic hell on Interstate 195 and a circuitous detour through East Providence, with many missing school or work. Businesses lost customers in the critical holiday shopping season. State leaders scrambled to explain why the structural problems were not caught earlier, and how long the repairs would take, as Rhode Island's congressional delegation pushed for federal assistance and some state lawmakers called for oversight hearings. High school sports teams in East Bay faced a daunting new opponent: gridlock.

Journal reporters have fielded readers' questions and delivered answers, including: Is the eastbound span of the Washington Bridge safe? Is ferry service from East Bay an option? Should Gov. Dan McKee declare a state of emergency? How can pregnant women who live in East Bay get to the hospital safely if they're in labor?

And we've even tried to make you smile through the pain, with a collection of bridge memes on social media, advice on where to grab a bite or a drink if you're stranded in East Providence, and a car vs. bike race from East Providence to The Journal's downtown office by reporters Wheeler Cowperthwaite and Antonia Noori Farzan. Place your bets.

An emergency two-lane bypass for I-195 westbound traffic that opened early Friday morning should bring some relief. But before you leave home, check the road conditions on the state's live traffic cameras.

Local news: Washington Bridge closure update: Westbound lanes reopen

PROVIDENCE — The international toy company Hasbro is vacating its Providence office and cutting its staff by 1,100 people, according to a memorandum sent to staff on Monday.

CEO Chris Cocks made the announcement, noting that the layoffs are "especially difficult during the holiday season." This layoff is in addition to 800 jobs cut in January.

Though the announcement sounds like more bad news for the state's economy, some experts say the blow may be more psychological than anything else.

Business: Hasbro to close Providence office, lay off 1,100 people in the next year. What comes next.

Jason Sugarman at his Maven's Delicatessen in Pawtucket.

A week after opening its doors as the newest Jewish deli in Rhode Island, Maven's Delicatessen in Pawtucket took a three-day pause to regroup. It might sound trite to say Maven's was a victim of its success, but that is exactly what happened.

From the moment in January when owner Jason Sugarman announced Maven's would open, anticipation only grew. When the crowds descended, starting with 50 people in line before the Dec. 3 opening, it was just the beginning, Sugarman said. "The lines got bigger the next day and the next."

"It’s a good problem," Sugarman added. "If no one was interested, I’d be really depressed."

Dining: 'A good problem': Maven's Delicatessen regroups, adds staff as popularity leads to pause

Attorney Michael Rubin, left, with fellow shoreline activists Stephen Cersosimo, center, and Ben Weber, points out Spring Avenue Extension, which they assert should be a public right of way to Quonochontaug Barrier Beach.

WESTERLY – Shoreline-access advocates who contributed to an online fundraiser have been alerted that they are considered potential witnesses in an ongoing legal fight and may be deposed by attorneys for the Weekpaug Fire District, prompting a strong rebuke from the Rhode Island chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union.

The GoFundMe page, titled "Restore our Spring Avenue Right-of-Way," has raised more than $16,000 for the ongoing fight to open up public access to Quonochontaug Barrier Beach.

The Weekapaug Fire District, which doesn't fight fires and functions more like a homeowners association, controls the only pathways onto the 1.7-mile beach and uses security guards to bar the public in summer.

The notices could end up "chilling the exercise of free-speech and freedom-of association-rights of people interested in shoreline access issues," Rhode Island ACLU executive director Steven Brown wrote in a letter to the fire district.

Local news: Will donors to beach-access fundraiser be deposed by fire district? The ACLU is objecting.

To read the full stories, go to providencejournal.com. Find out how to subscribe here.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence Journal top stories: Washington Bridge closes; Hasbro layoff