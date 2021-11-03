Washington charged with attempted murder

Nov. 3—Washington

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Shakel Demarcuis Washington, 29, for attempted murder, breach of peace high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Washington was taken into custody on October 15, 2021, in New Jersey without incident and is being detained at the Essex County Correctional Facility.

This arrest comes after an early morning shooting on September 19, 2021, according to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office responded to a call for shots fired on Folk Street in the Pomaria section of Newberry County. When deputies arrived, they could not find any cooperating witnesses at what was described as a block party.

During the investigation, a 28-year-old victim called 911 and reported being shot and was driving to Newberry County Memorial Hospital for medical treatment, according to the NCSO. Investigators were able to speak with the victim who identified Washington as the person who committed the shooting, the NCSO further stated.

It appears the shooting stemmed from a past incident between Washington and the victim, they said. There were no other reported injuries.

On October 21, 2021, Washington went before a New Jersey Superior Court Judge and waived his rights to extradition.

The Newberry County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) traveled to New Jersey and brought Washington back to Newberry County to face his charges.

"He needs to be prosecuted for the crimes he committed, it was a large gathering and we are just lucky only one person was shot and that the victim survived. Just because someone flees to another state it is not going to stop us from pursing them if it is a crime of violence," said Sheriff Lee Foster.