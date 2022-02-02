The Washington Commanders
After an 18-month process, The Washington Football Team has announced their new name, The Washington Commanders.
Caleb Williams’ departure for USC is another terrible sign for the Sooners as they prepare to join the SEC.
The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams reserved spots in Super Bowl 56, held at SoFi Stadium in California, with victories in their respective conference championship games Sunday.
If Jim Harbaugh takes the Minnesota Vikings head coaching job, here are 5 candidates Michigan should consider if it really is a big deal
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin spoke at length about NCAA transfer rules. He says it's a broken system, but it's hard to argue it's not benefitting him.
Everything Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin said about the departures of offensive coordinator Austin Davis and defensive coordinator Derek Mason.
A trio of OSU defenders returning for another year provide a big boost for the Ohio State defense going into 2022.
NFL teams are still kicking themselves for passing over Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft.
As the Tom Brady tributes came in following the quarterback's retirement Tuesday, Shaquille O'Neal weighed in with a very different take.
Brian Flores alleged in his lawsuit against the NFL that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross asked him to illegally recruit a "prominent QB" in 2019. That QB was Tom Brady, according to a report.
New Auburn football offensive coordinator Austin Davis resigned from the program Monday, citing personal reasons.
A look at three hot recruits Clemson has its sights on landing when National Signing Day begins Wednesday.
The Jets didn't earn many wins on the football field during the 2021 season, but they scored a major social media victory Tuesday morning after Tom Brady retired.
USC has gone all-in on offense behind Lincoln Riley. Oregon has gone all-in on defense behind Dan Lanning. The coming years are going to be fascinating.
What did social media have to say following Caleb Williams' decision to go to USC?
Meet all of the early enrollees for Ohio State football's 2022 recruiting class. All are already on campus getting a head start on their school and careers.
"I don't know if I can be in the conversation with this guy yet. But I'm gonna work really hard to try," Joe Burrow replied to praise from Tom Brady.
Arkansas Razorbacks football signed most of its 2022 recruiting class during the early signing period in December, but a few possible signees remain.
The Georgia Bulldogs are hoping to keep a commitment from elite running back recruit Jordan James. Who could step in if James decommits?
On the eve of national signing day, University of Miami coach Mario Cristobal pulled in a college coach with plenty of big-time experience as his new defensive coordinator.
This is too good. Nicely done, Jets.