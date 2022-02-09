Washington Commanders player Deshazor Everett charged with manslaughter in fatal car crash

Deshazor Everett, a safety for the Washington Commanders, was charged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter in connection with a fatal car crash where he was behind the wheel.

Everett, 29, was the driver in a one-car crash that killed his girlfriend, Olivia Peters, on Dec. 23, 2021, in Northern Virginia. Peters was riding in the passenger seat.

Their vehicle was traveling more than 90 mph in a 45 mph zone, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday in a press release. Everett suffered non-life-threatening injuries that kept him off the field for the final three games of the 2021 season.

Everett turned himself in Tuesday and was released on $10,000 bond, the Washington Post reported.

Police said Everett was behind the wheel of a 2010 Nissan GT-R on Gum Spring Road in an unincorporated area of Loudoun County, about 30 miles west of Washington, D.C., when the car veered off the road, struck several trees and rolled over.

Everett has played seven years in the NFL, all of them with Washington. He signed as an undrafted free agent in 2015 out of Texas A&M. Everett has seen most of his playing time on special teams, though he has played some snaps at safety when pressed into duty.