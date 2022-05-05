Washington Commanders’ Young plans to be ready Week 1 after ACL injury
Washington Commanders' Chase Young revealed to Mackenzie Salmon on Sports Seriously that he plans to be ready Week 1 after suffering ACL injury last year.
Playing through rainy, windy conditions at Wrigley Field, Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox did just enough to win. “It was one of those games that was up there, toughest weather that I've probably played in,” Anderson said. “That was one of the toughest games I think I've ever played in,” Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal said.
Lucas Giolito struck out 10, Luis Robert made a game-saving catch and Matt Foster worked out of a major jam Wednesday night as the Chicago White Sox beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 at Wrigley Field. José Abreu and Leury García homered for the White Sox, who overcame an early 3-1 deficit. Giolito (1-1) reached double digits in strikeouts for the 14th time since joining the White Sox in 2017.
Looking back on my family's history, for my Uncle June, growing up in the shadow of the Twin Spires is what set him on a path to horse racing glory.
Sports Seriously: On this week's show Mackenzie Salmon and Andy Nesbitt whip around the sports world and chat NBA, NHL and NFL. We also have sit downs with Darren Waller and Chase Young.
The Ravens announced an event as a tribute to their 2000 Super Bowl-winning team
The season finale of Moon Knight introduced a new superhero, a new identity for Marc Spector and Steven Grant, and the possibility of a second season. Let's break down why it all worked.
Bloomington police seized 14 pounds of marijuana and more than $200,000 cash from a home after receiving information from the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Todd McShay likes him some Ohio State players in his way-too-early look at the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. #GoBucks
After a verbal argument, a wife shot her husband five times.
The Browns and Baker Mayfield may eventually need each other in 2022. Someone may be trying to blow things up before it ever gets to that point. A new article from Jake Trotter of ESPN.com throws more bituminous on the burn pile in Cleveland, highlighting how and why player and team got to the point [more]
Former Patriots TE Steven Johnson's name was thrown to the public during Sonya and Dell Curry's divorce.
The race for Arch Manning seems to be down to just two schools now.
He’s a tall, lethal Indians wide ride receiver and two-sport star who had plenty of college offers.
Why LSU football coach Brian Kelly called out star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte ahead of spring practices.
WATCH: Josh Allen facetimes Kaiir Elam after #Bills make first-round pick:
A new detailed piece by Jake Trotter on ESPN paints a picture of Mayfield versus the world in Cleveland in 2021:
Johnson believes Texas is the most likely landing spot for the former national championship-winning coach.
When New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley first saw OT Evan Neal in person, he legitimately couldn't believe his eyes.
The Packers think rookie WR Romeo Doubs can use a combination of athleticism size and a polished skill set to become a playmaker in Green Bay.
Where would you rank Payton Thorne amongst the Big Ten quarterbacks? See where Spartans Wire has Thorne and the rest of the Big Ten signal-callers in our quarterbacks rankings