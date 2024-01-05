Washington County adopts updated Hazard Mitigation Plan

The Washington County Board of County Commissioners has voted to adopt the 2023 Hazard Mitigation Plan.

Sponsored by the Washington County Office of Emergency Management (WCOEM), the plan is a comprehensive update to its 2018 version. The goals are to enhance community resilience and eligibility for U.S. Department of Homeland Security (USDHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) mitigation funds.

This multi-jurisdictional initiative encompasses Washington County, the city of Hagerstown, and the towns of Boonsboro, Clear Spring, Funkstown, Hancock, Keedysville, Sharpsburg, Smithsburg and Williamsport.

Developed in compliance with the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000, this plan adheres to federal requirements.

Through a collaborative effort, Washington County convened a steering committee, engaging municipalities, county officials and other stakeholders. Public participation was fostered via an online survey and a town hall meeting, gauging community concerns and garnering insights into favored mitigation projects. The opioid epidemic, major transportation accidents and cybersecurity emerged as key concerns.

With these inputs, the plan addresses various hazards, including the newly incorporated "dam failure," responding to local dam presence and recent incidents.

Public preferences highlight support for burying power lines, tree planting for erosion prevention and installing generators in critical facilities.

This initiative, approved by municipalities, the county and relevant authorities, helps to prepare for disasters.

For more information, contact Washington County's Public Relations and Marketing Department at pr@washco-md.net.

