Washington County Circuit Court judge killed, court official confirms

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Thursday night attack on a Washington County Circuit Court judge, who was later pronounced dead, Circuit Court Administrative Judge Brett R. Wilson confirmed in a phone interview.

Wilson referred The Herald-Mail to the sheriff's office for further information.

Sgt. Carly Hose, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, earlier said the sheriff's office was investigating a shooting.

Asked what was going on in the area of Olde Waterford Road north of Hagerstown, a Maryland State Police corporal said state police is assisting the sheriff's office and referred media to the sheriff's office.

This story will be updated.

