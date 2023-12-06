Washington County commissioners agree to revamp Diversity and Inclusion Committee

A recommendation to dissolve Washington County's Diversity and Inclusion Committee drew a heated response when it appeared on the county commissioners' agenda this week.

Several of the commissioners themselves said even they were surprised by the language of the recommendation.

In the end, they agreed to keep the committee, but to restructure it.

Strong wording brought strong reactions

In the published agenda for this week's regular county commissioners' meeting, the recommendation to dissolve the committee concluded with the statement that "the need for this advisory committee has diminished and its continuing operation has become obsolescent and unnecessary."

A number of county residents showed up at the meeting Tuesday to let county officials know they disagreed.

"If a diversity and inclusion advisory committee is no longer necessary here in Washington County, believe me, we'd have national news organizations and sociologists circling the block asking how we accomplished that," said Dave Williams of Smithsburg.

The other possible reason for dissolving the committee, he suggested, was that county officials "no longer care about diversity and inclusion.

"If the committee needs to be tweaked or revitalized, that's great; if the committee has floundered since its inception, I believe there's plenty of reasons on both sides for that to have occurred," he said.

"If you want to attract business (to the county), what you don't want to do is to ignore the fact that there is a problem of the lack of diversity and inclusion here in Washington County," Paul Pittman, a member of the Washington County Democratic Central Committee, told the commissioners.

"If that doesn't ring a bell, just look around the room," he added. (All the county commissioners are white, male and Republican.)

"Is equity, embracing different perspectives and ensuring equal opportunity and resources unnecessary?" asked Taj Smith, president of the Washington County chapter of NAACP. "If so, let us know so we can hold you accountable when we cast our ballots."

But the commissioners insisted it wasn't their intent to dissolve the committee, but to fix it.

"Maybe the wording was wrong, that's not an excuse," said Commissioner Randy Wagner. "But I've been here five years and this committee has not functioned, period. Not functioned."

He noted the commissioners had been deluged with critical email messages since the agenda was released.

County Administrator Michelle Gordon said the county government was reviewing compliance of all its boards and commissions, and that after a review and audit of this one, she said, "it was found that this board has no structure or goals, they do not get out into the community regularly and they do not meet on a regular basis.

"When they do meet, they often do not have a quorum. They have not been following their bylaws by getting members approved by the Board of County Commissioners, and the last minutes on file are from 2021."

"If it's not functioning, my intent as a commissioner is to try to get it to function," Wagner said.

Commissioners issue a challenge

Those who spoke could help, he said.

"If we have a community, get engaged … I challenge you to get engaged. Make this committee work. I'm 100% behind it," Wagner said.

"I would ask to see if we could get some volunteers from people that used their voices here today," Commissioner Derek Harvey said.

Commissioners President John Barr noted that the committee was important, but "we need active participants on the committee that are willing to roll up their sleeves, get involved, be faithful" in attendance.

"I've personally been frustrated; you call in (for committee meetings), there's three people on the line. We can't vote; the committee doesn't have even a quorum. And what I've heard here today from the community is there certainly ought to be a full committee of seven or nine, and 100% participation at every meeting."

The bylaws call for seven voting members on the committee, and three ex officio members. Gordon said there are currently three active members.

Commissioner Wayne Keefer disagreed that the committee "doesn't get out into the community," and said he was surprised to see it on the agenda. He noted lack of attendance could result in members being removed from the committee.

"We've had many speakers today," he noted. "I hope you flood the county's application portal for serving on committees — not just this committee, but other committees as well. Please do that."

The commissioners voted unanimously to keep the committee and reconstitute it with more members, and re-evaluate in six months.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Washington County's struggling diversity committee to get a revamp