Washington County couple charged with providing liquor to minors

Sep. 13—A Washington County couple is charged with endangering the welfare of four juveniles by providing them alcohol and allowing them to play with a handgun.

California Borough police filed charges against Jeremy Jackson, 44, and Trisha Jackson, 40, after responding to their Pennsylvania Avenue home Saturday, based on a complaint from a witness. Washington County Children and Youth Services also responded.

According to court documents, videos provided by the witness show Jeremy Jackson providing his black .45-caliber handgun to the juveniles as they were drinking from a liquor bottle. The minors, who were about 14 years old, were seen passing the gun among themselves and pointing it at each other, with their fingers on the trigger, police said.

Police didn't indicate if the gun was loaded.

Both Jacksons were present and also were drinking from the bottle, which later was found in the kitchen of the home, court documents state. The couple appeared to be intoxicated, police said.

Each of the Jacksons is charged with four counts each of endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors. Jeremy Jackson also is charged with four counts of furnishing liquor to a minor.

Trisha Jackson is also charged with intimidating a witness, terroristic threats, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

Police said she repeatedly screamed at and threatened to beat up and kill the witness and ignored orders to stop the threats.

When she was placed in the back of a patrol vehicle, she "began to kick the windows and door... with such extreme force that the window was observed to flex" and "the plastic inside the door was heard to flex and crack," according to court documents.

The Jacksons were arraigned and were placed in the Washington County Jail, awaiting a Sept. 27 preliminary hearing. Jeremy Jackson was unable to post $30,000 bail and Trisha Jackson was denied bail.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff by email at jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .