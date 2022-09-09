Washington County couple face new charges in child abuse case that left boy dead

The Washington County couple charged earlier this summer in the child-abuse death of the woman's 5-year-old autistic son now face additional child-abuse charges regarding two younger siblings, one of whom also is autistic, according to Washington County court records.

Catherine Thrasher, 30, and her boyfriend, Timothy Lee Haselden II, 33, were each indicted by a Washington County grand jury on Aug. 31 on 18 charges regarding the child abuse of the three children. Twelve of the charges each face are felonies.

The most serious charge against Thrasher and Haselden continues to be the first-degree felony count of causing abuse that resulted in the death of 5-year-old Jackie L. Thrasher III. If convicted on that charge alone, the maximum penalty is life in prison.

The indictments add new charges, including charges against Thrasher and Haselden for abusing Jackie's two younger siblings as well as rape charges against both defendants regarding Jackie and the youngest of the three children found by authorities in the home, according to Washington County Circuit Court records.

Haselden and Thrasher continue to be held without bond at the Washington County Detention Center.

The sheriff's office, in late August, reported that both of Jackie's younger siblings were in foster care through Child Protective Services.

According to charging documents, Haselden told police that Jackie and the middle of the three children are autistic and suffer from a seizure disorder.

Haselden appeared via video from the detention center for a bond review on the updated charges on Wednesday.

Assistant State's Attorney Christine Remsburg told Judge Brett R. Wilson the abuse allegations against Haselden are "pretty brutal," referring to the 5-year-old having a "crushed" skull and bruises all over his body.

She cited Haselden's prior criminal history, including assault charges, and his failure to appear in court in the past as reasons to continue holding Haselden without bond.

Assistant Public Defender David Littrell said the state was right in that the charges are "absolutely serious," but asked Wilson to consider home detention for Haselden.

Wilson said he found "clear and convincing evidence" that Haselden poses a danger to Maryland at large and by state law no bond would be approved. He also said Haselden posed a flight risk due to his failure to appear in court in the past for lesser charges.

Thrasher was due in court Friday afternoon for a bond review on the updated charges. The hearing was after press time.

Child's death related to child abuse

Jackie died the night of July 22 at Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., after being transferred there from Meritus Medical Center.

His head was swollen, apparently from a skull fracture, and there were signs of strangulation, court records state. Emergency medical personnel told Washington County Sheriff's deputies that the boy's injuries were consistent with "physical abuse/trauma," including new and old healed bruises over his entire body.

That day, Haselden was watching the three children at the Thrasher home after dropping Thrasher off at work in the morning. The home is in a housing development north of Interstate 70 and west of Greencastle Pike.

After Haselden gave Jackie medicine and a mini-muffin around 2 p.m., Jackie appeared to become unresponsive and his head slumped over on the table, Master Deputy Clayton Stottlemyer, a detective with the sheriff's office, testified during Aug. 23 preliminary hearings. Haselden told authorities he tried to help and Jackie could initially stand "semi-unassisted," Stottlemyer said, but then a brown substance came from his nose and mouth.

Haselden contacted Thrasher at work, who got a ride home and called 911, according to court records.

Police and EMS responded to the home that afternoon after Thrasher called 911 to report her son was unresponsive and not breathing, according to charging documents.

EMS officials found the boy in cardiac arrest and a "working code." They were able to resuscitate him and took him to Meritus.

Stottlemyer testified that he saw, via photographs, bruises over Jackie's body that included his face, neck and abdomen. Bruises in the abdominal area appeared to include the shapes of a palm and fingerprint.

During a July 24 jailhouse phone call between Thrasher and Haselden, that Stottlemyer testified about, Haselden repeatedly told Thrasher he hadn't injured the kids.

Haselden pleaded with Thrasher "not to turn on him," Stottlemyer testified at a preliminary hearing for Haselden.

When Haselden reiterated that he didn't injure the child and asked Thrasher where the bruises came from, Stottlemyer said Thrasher responded, "I know" and then, "I don't know." She told Haselden the bruises on Jackie's legs and butt occurred because he was bouncing, the detective said.

Later, Thrasher said she was "just trying to figure out what happened."

Updated charges in child abuse case

During the preliminary hearing for Haselden in July, Assistant State's Attorney Dakota Parrish told a judge the state was dropping the initial rape charges against Haselden, pending further forensic investigation.

But now, Haselden and Thrasher are each charged with two counts of second-degree rape regarding Jackie and the youngest of his two younger siblings found in the home. The other charges Haselden and Thrasher face include two counts of first-degree child abuse that resulted in severe physical injury, regarding the same two children.

Other charges Thrasher faces include two counts of a parent causing sexual abuse to the the oldest and youngest of the three children found in the home, and three counts of second-degree child abuse for allegedly abusing her three children, court records state.

Other charges Haselden faces include two counts of causing sexual abuse to children in his household — those being the oldest and youngest of the three children — and three counts of second-degree child abuse for allegedly abusing the three children in his household, according to court records.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Maryland mother and boyfriend face new charges in child abuse case