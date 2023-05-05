Washington County DA: Fatal officer-involved shooting of man after police chase justified

Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh has determined the fatal officer-involved shooting of a man in Washington in April was justified.

Eduardo Lee Hoover Jr., 38, was shot by officers on April 2 after a chase that began at his home in Burgettstown.

Walsh said Hoover nearly ran a motorcyclist over during the high-speed chase on Route 18, which involved officers from Smith and Mt. Pleasant townships and then a Washington deputy sheriff.

When Hoover got to Washington, encountering traffic, officers blocked him in with their vehicles.

Hoover ignored several orders to get out of his truck, Walsh said, and rammed a police vehicle.

An officer fired two shots into his truck’s engine, attempting to disable the truck, Walsh said. When Hoover drove forward, going fast enough to snap a telephone pole in half, then put the truck in reverse again, an officer fired two shots, hitting Hoover, according to Walsh.

Officers pulled him out and began life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Walsh said the state police investigation, which included video evidence and witnesses, was thorough and showed that officers had no choice but to fire their weapons, when Hoover used his truck as a weapon.

