Washington County DA seeking death penalty against man accused of killing his six-month-old child

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office is seeking the death penalty against a man accused of murdering his infant son.

The DA’s office announced on Thursday that it would be seeking the death penalty against 30-year-old Joshua Wayne George. George was the infant’s father.

George is facing charges of criminal homicide and multiple charges of aggravated assault.

George’s son was found unresponsive on Colony Road in Smith Township in December 2021. The infant died a few days later and his death was considered a homicide.

A medical examiner confirmed that the baby had died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Investigators said that George was the only person taking care of the baby during the time of the fatal injury.

