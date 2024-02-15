Washington County deed transfers for Dec. 31, 2023 to Jan. 7, 2024

The following deed transfers, for Dec. 31, 2023 to Jan. 7, 2024, in Washington County are public record in the Maryland Department of Assessment and Taxation office:

Residential:

Robert and Ruth Huzzy to Clock Tower Ventures LLC, 901 Armstrong Ave., Hagerstown, $180,000

Jacqueline Ann Witmer to Brian Ross Starner, 518 Guilford Ave., Hagerstown, $140,000

Bradley Plumer to Christina Barnes, 36 N. Main St., Smithsburg, $275,000

Justin Luttrell to Ryan Morgan, 1917 Applewood Drive, Hagerstown, $450,000

Gunpowder Realty LLC to Gabriel Grey Scobey, 19920 Gilbert Hills Drive, Hagerstown, $330,000

Emerald Pointe Inc. to Terence Hill, 13344 Diamond Pointe Drive, Hagerstown, $419,900

Ryan Palmer to Michelle Arp Phillips, 934 Marshall St., Hagerstown, $180,000

Joshua Main to Gomita Chavez, 232 Nottingham Road, Hagerstown, $300,000

Calvin Vaughan to Natalie Hill, 37 Charles St., Hagerstown, $169,900

Sheek Homes Inc. to James Howard Clark III, 344 Linganore Ave., Hagerstown, $281,500

Gary Wayne Jones Jr. to Jessica Soderbeck, 13209 Briarcliff Drive, Hagerstown, $470,000

William Lawrence Peake to Claudio Simeon, 924 Spruce St., Hagerstown, $260,000

Robert Peterson to Butts Properties LLC, 70 Madison Ave., Hagerstown, $79,000

U.S. Bank National Association to Jose Sorto Montiel, 706 Brookridge Drive, Boonsboro, $420,000

Anni Rhule Trustee to Henry Steven Groulx, 12420 Pleasant Valley Road, Smithsburg, $1,330,000

LGI Homes Maryland LLC to Henry Clover, 10005 Roulette Drive, Hagerstown, $404,900

Ellsworth Biser Jr. to Butts Properties LLC, 10623 Crystal Falls Drive, Hagerstown, $99,000

Ricardo Rodriguez to Salome Boadi, 20225 Capital Lane, Hagerstown, $350,000

Oscar Hernandez Barahona to Nolan Jacob Leck, 1101 Woodland Way, Hagerstown, $288,000

Paul Wayne Grossnickle to Kellgard General Contracting LLC, 1428 Potomac Ave., Hagerstown, $210,000

Paul Rodeffer to Jose Dubon, 908 Fairview Road, Hagerstown, $198,000

Javi and S Properties LLC to Daekwon Rose, 54 East Ave., Hagerstown, $180,000

Reynaldo Sanchez to Victor Manuel Pineda Arevalo, 15935 Hosta Drive, Hagerstown, $375,000

Theresa Skunda to Clare Hardin, 227 West Side Ave., Hagerstown, $175,000

Donna Palkovitz Trustee to Louise Ghormley Lamb, 18713 Dover Drive, Hagerstown, $380,000

Richmond American Homes of Maryland Inc. to Michael Duff, 10001 Wilkes Drive, Williamsport, $453,500

LGI Homes Maryland LLC to Victor Alicea, 10016 Maids Fancy Way, Hagerstown, $414,900

BJC LLC to Lasims LLC, 838 Rose Hill Ave., Hagerstown, $302,500

Robert Light to Frederick Nastri, 1038 Brinker 302 Drive, Hagerstown, $120,000

Jay Wishard to Deborah Kagle, 1607 Langley Drive, Hagerstown, $225,000

Jennifer Ekblad to Lliana Umanzor, 977 Kasinof Ave., Hagerstown, $260,000

Ivan Lantz Jr. to Carlitos Tree Service & Home Renovation LLC, 933 Salem Ave., Hagerstown, $112,500

Richmond American Homes of Maryland Inc. to Stephen Flessner, 9851 Ripple Drive, Williamsport, $419,999

Richmond American Homes of Maryland Inc. to Ardenia Gaines, 13506 Mellott Lane, Williamsport, $453,277

Richmond American Homes of Maryland Inc. to Prince Djidjoho Edgar Gandomessi, 10013 Wilkes Drive, Williamsport, $607,000

Mark Nevin and Clare Seibert to Frank Owens Jr., St. Paul Road, Clear Spring, $400,000

Mark Nevin Seibert to Frank Owens Jr., 14322 St. Paul Road, Clear Spring, $400,000

Michael Basore to John Hoover, 12905 Little Antietam Road, Hagerstown, $610,000

Donald Clopper to David Kendle, 18529 Wagaman Road, Hagerstown, $457,000

Todd Young to Delin Chris Angelia Prem, 1921 Applewood Drive, Hagerstown, $380,000

Alexander Tibbens to Benjamin William Koepp, 2018 Windsong Drive, Hagerstown, $190,000

Mahesh Rao to Ekta Mishra, 2029 Windsong Drive, Hagerstown, $180,000

Andre Damasceno Santana to Adam Elders, 18019 Donegall Court, Hagerstown, $485,000

NVR Inc. to David John Smith, 135 Charlotte St., Hagerstown, $389,705

Marvin Horst to Mary Clopper, 17941 Constitution Circle, Hagerstown, $369,900

Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Inc. to Troy David Jones, 19544 Cosmos St., Hagerstown, $411,509

James Houser Jr. to Page Allan Houser, 16413 Shaffer Road, Sharpsburg, $285,000

4130 Real Estate LLC to Andrea Rae Smith, 1181 Wayne Ave., Hagerstown, $284,000

James Pressick to Jara LLC, 427 N. Locust St., Hagerstown, $245,000

Woodland Heights Drive Joint Venture LLC to Lily Tran, 13825 Woodland Heights Drive, Hagerstown, $429,000

Non-Residential:

3M LLC to Anthony Shives, 146 W. Main St., Hancock, $350,000

Stonehedge Holdings LLC to Leviathan Holdings LLC, 400 Mitchell Ave., Hagerstown, $670,000

Stonehedge Holdings LLC to Leviathan Holdings LLC, 402 Mitchell Ave., Hagerstown, $670,000

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Washington County deed transfers for Dec. 31, 2023 to Jan. 7, 2024