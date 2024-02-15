Washington County deed transfers for Dec. 31, 2023 to Jan. 7, 2024
The following deed transfers, for Dec. 31, 2023 to Jan. 7, 2024, in Washington County are public record in the Maryland Department of Assessment and Taxation office:
Residential:
Robert and Ruth Huzzy to Clock Tower Ventures LLC, 901 Armstrong Ave., Hagerstown, $180,000
Jacqueline Ann Witmer to Brian Ross Starner, 518 Guilford Ave., Hagerstown, $140,000
Bradley Plumer to Christina Barnes, 36 N. Main St., Smithsburg, $275,000
Justin Luttrell to Ryan Morgan, 1917 Applewood Drive, Hagerstown, $450,000
Gunpowder Realty LLC to Gabriel Grey Scobey, 19920 Gilbert Hills Drive, Hagerstown, $330,000
Emerald Pointe Inc. to Terence Hill, 13344 Diamond Pointe Drive, Hagerstown, $419,900
Ryan Palmer to Michelle Arp Phillips, 934 Marshall St., Hagerstown, $180,000
Joshua Main to Gomita Chavez, 232 Nottingham Road, Hagerstown, $300,000
Calvin Vaughan to Natalie Hill, 37 Charles St., Hagerstown, $169,900
Sheek Homes Inc. to James Howard Clark III, 344 Linganore Ave., Hagerstown, $281,500
Gary Wayne Jones Jr. to Jessica Soderbeck, 13209 Briarcliff Drive, Hagerstown, $470,000
William Lawrence Peake to Claudio Simeon, 924 Spruce St., Hagerstown, $260,000
Robert Peterson to Butts Properties LLC, 70 Madison Ave., Hagerstown, $79,000
U.S. Bank National Association to Jose Sorto Montiel, 706 Brookridge Drive, Boonsboro, $420,000
Anni Rhule Trustee to Henry Steven Groulx, 12420 Pleasant Valley Road, Smithsburg, $1,330,000
LGI Homes Maryland LLC to Henry Clover, 10005 Roulette Drive, Hagerstown, $404,900
Ellsworth Biser Jr. to Butts Properties LLC, 10623 Crystal Falls Drive, Hagerstown, $99,000
Ricardo Rodriguez to Salome Boadi, 20225 Capital Lane, Hagerstown, $350,000
Oscar Hernandez Barahona to Nolan Jacob Leck, 1101 Woodland Way, Hagerstown, $288,000
Paul Wayne Grossnickle to Kellgard General Contracting LLC, 1428 Potomac Ave., Hagerstown, $210,000
Paul Rodeffer to Jose Dubon, 908 Fairview Road, Hagerstown, $198,000
Javi and S Properties LLC to Daekwon Rose, 54 East Ave., Hagerstown, $180,000
Reynaldo Sanchez to Victor Manuel Pineda Arevalo, 15935 Hosta Drive, Hagerstown, $375,000
Theresa Skunda to Clare Hardin, 227 West Side Ave., Hagerstown, $175,000
Donna Palkovitz Trustee to Louise Ghormley Lamb, 18713 Dover Drive, Hagerstown, $380,000
Richmond American Homes of Maryland Inc. to Michael Duff, 10001 Wilkes Drive, Williamsport, $453,500
LGI Homes Maryland LLC to Victor Alicea, 10016 Maids Fancy Way, Hagerstown, $414,900
BJC LLC to Lasims LLC, 838 Rose Hill Ave., Hagerstown, $302,500
Robert Light to Frederick Nastri, 1038 Brinker 302 Drive, Hagerstown, $120,000
Jay Wishard to Deborah Kagle, 1607 Langley Drive, Hagerstown, $225,000
Jennifer Ekblad to Lliana Umanzor, 977 Kasinof Ave., Hagerstown, $260,000
Ivan Lantz Jr. to Carlitos Tree Service & Home Renovation LLC, 933 Salem Ave., Hagerstown, $112,500
Richmond American Homes of Maryland Inc. to Stephen Flessner, 9851 Ripple Drive, Williamsport, $419,999
Richmond American Homes of Maryland Inc. to Ardenia Gaines, 13506 Mellott Lane, Williamsport, $453,277
Richmond American Homes of Maryland Inc. to Prince Djidjoho Edgar Gandomessi, 10013 Wilkes Drive, Williamsport, $607,000
Mark Nevin and Clare Seibert to Frank Owens Jr., St. Paul Road, Clear Spring, $400,000
Mark Nevin Seibert to Frank Owens Jr., 14322 St. Paul Road, Clear Spring, $400,000
Michael Basore to John Hoover, 12905 Little Antietam Road, Hagerstown, $610,000
Donald Clopper to David Kendle, 18529 Wagaman Road, Hagerstown, $457,000
Todd Young to Delin Chris Angelia Prem, 1921 Applewood Drive, Hagerstown, $380,000
Alexander Tibbens to Benjamin William Koepp, 2018 Windsong Drive, Hagerstown, $190,000
Mahesh Rao to Ekta Mishra, 2029 Windsong Drive, Hagerstown, $180,000
Andre Damasceno Santana to Adam Elders, 18019 Donegall Court, Hagerstown, $485,000
NVR Inc. to David John Smith, 135 Charlotte St., Hagerstown, $389,705
Marvin Horst to Mary Clopper, 17941 Constitution Circle, Hagerstown, $369,900
Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Inc. to Troy David Jones, 19544 Cosmos St., Hagerstown, $411,509
James Houser Jr. to Page Allan Houser, 16413 Shaffer Road, Sharpsburg, $285,000
4130 Real Estate LLC to Andrea Rae Smith, 1181 Wayne Ave., Hagerstown, $284,000
James Pressick to Jara LLC, 427 N. Locust St., Hagerstown, $245,000
Woodland Heights Drive Joint Venture LLC to Lily Tran, 13825 Woodland Heights Drive, Hagerstown, $429,000
Non-Residential:
3M LLC to Anthony Shives, 146 W. Main St., Hancock, $350,000
Stonehedge Holdings LLC to Leviathan Holdings LLC, 400 Mitchell Ave., Hagerstown, $670,000
Stonehedge Holdings LLC to Leviathan Holdings LLC, 402 Mitchell Ave., Hagerstown, $670,000
