Washington County deed transfers for Dec. 31, 2023 to Jan. 7, 2024

The Herald-Mail
·4 min read

The following deed transfers, for Dec. 31, 2023 to Jan. 7, 2024, in Washington County are public record in the Maryland Department of Assessment and Taxation office:

Residential:

  • Robert and Ruth Huzzy to Clock Tower Ventures LLC, 901 Armstrong Ave., Hagerstown, $180,000

  • Jacqueline Ann Witmer to Brian Ross Starner, 518 Guilford Ave., Hagerstown, $140,000

  • Bradley Plumer to Christina Barnes, 36 N. Main St., Smithsburg, $275,000

  • Justin Luttrell to Ryan Morgan, 1917 Applewood Drive, Hagerstown, $450,000

  • Gunpowder Realty LLC to Gabriel Grey Scobey, 19920 Gilbert Hills Drive, Hagerstown, $330,000

  • Emerald Pointe Inc. to Terence Hill, 13344 Diamond Pointe Drive, Hagerstown, $419,900

  • Ryan Palmer to Michelle Arp Phillips, 934 Marshall St., Hagerstown, $180,000

  • Joshua Main to Gomita Chavez, 232 Nottingham Road, Hagerstown, $300,000

  • Calvin Vaughan to Natalie Hill, 37 Charles St., Hagerstown, $169,900

  • Sheek Homes Inc. to James Howard Clark III, 344 Linganore Ave., Hagerstown, $281,500

  • Gary Wayne Jones Jr. to Jessica Soderbeck, 13209 Briarcliff Drive, Hagerstown, $470,000

  • William Lawrence Peake to Claudio Simeon, 924 Spruce St., Hagerstown, $260,000

  • Robert Peterson to Butts Properties LLC, 70 Madison Ave., Hagerstown, $79,000

  • U.S. Bank National Association to Jose Sorto Montiel, 706 Brookridge Drive, Boonsboro, $420,000

  • Anni Rhule Trustee to Henry Steven Groulx, 12420 Pleasant Valley Road, Smithsburg, $1,330,000

  • LGI Homes Maryland LLC to Henry Clover, 10005 Roulette Drive, Hagerstown, $404,900

  • Ellsworth Biser Jr. to Butts Properties LLC, 10623 Crystal Falls Drive, Hagerstown, $99,000

  • Ricardo Rodriguez to Salome Boadi, 20225 Capital Lane, Hagerstown, $350,000

  • Oscar Hernandez Barahona to Nolan Jacob Leck, 1101 Woodland Way, Hagerstown, $288,000

  • Paul Wayne Grossnickle to Kellgard General Contracting LLC, 1428 Potomac Ave., Hagerstown, $210,000

  • Paul Rodeffer to Jose Dubon, 908 Fairview Road, Hagerstown, $198,000

  • Javi and S Properties LLC to Daekwon Rose, 54 East Ave., Hagerstown, $180,000

  • Reynaldo Sanchez to Victor Manuel Pineda Arevalo, 15935 Hosta Drive, Hagerstown, $375,000

  • Theresa Skunda to Clare Hardin, 227 West Side Ave., Hagerstown, $175,000

  • Donna Palkovitz Trustee to Louise Ghormley Lamb, 18713 Dover Drive, Hagerstown, $380,000

  • Richmond American Homes of Maryland Inc. to Michael Duff, 10001 Wilkes Drive, Williamsport, $453,500

  • LGI Homes Maryland LLC to Victor Alicea, 10016 Maids Fancy Way, Hagerstown, $414,900

  • BJC LLC to Lasims LLC, 838 Rose Hill Ave., Hagerstown, $302,500

  • Robert Light to Frederick Nastri, 1038 Brinker 302 Drive, Hagerstown, $120,000

  • Jay Wishard to Deborah Kagle, 1607 Langley Drive, Hagerstown, $225,000

  • Jennifer Ekblad to Lliana Umanzor, 977 Kasinof Ave., Hagerstown, $260,000

  • Ivan Lantz Jr. to Carlitos Tree Service & Home Renovation LLC, 933 Salem Ave., Hagerstown, $112,500

  • Richmond American Homes of Maryland Inc. to Stephen Flessner, 9851 Ripple Drive, Williamsport, $419,999

  • Richmond American Homes of Maryland Inc. to Ardenia Gaines, 13506 Mellott Lane, Williamsport, $453,277

  • Richmond American Homes of Maryland Inc. to Prince Djidjoho Edgar Gandomessi, 10013 Wilkes Drive, Williamsport, $607,000

  • Mark Nevin and Clare Seibert to Frank Owens Jr., St. Paul Road, Clear Spring, $400,000

  • Mark Nevin Seibert to Frank Owens Jr., 14322 St. Paul Road, Clear Spring, $400,000

  • Michael Basore to John Hoover, 12905 Little Antietam Road, Hagerstown, $610,000

  • Donald Clopper to David Kendle, 18529 Wagaman Road, Hagerstown, $457,000

  • Todd Young to Delin Chris Angelia Prem, 1921 Applewood Drive, Hagerstown, $380,000

  • Alexander Tibbens to Benjamin William Koepp, 2018 Windsong Drive, Hagerstown, $190,000

  • Mahesh Rao to Ekta Mishra, 2029 Windsong Drive, Hagerstown, $180,000

  • Andre Damasceno Santana to Adam Elders, 18019 Donegall Court, Hagerstown, $485,000

  • NVR Inc. to David John Smith, 135 Charlotte St., Hagerstown, $389,705

  • Marvin Horst to Mary Clopper, 17941 Constitution Circle, Hagerstown, $369,900

  • Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Inc. to Troy David Jones, 19544 Cosmos St., Hagerstown, $411,509

  • James Houser Jr. to Page Allan Houser, 16413 Shaffer Road, Sharpsburg, $285,000

  • 4130 Real Estate LLC to Andrea Rae Smith, 1181 Wayne Ave., Hagerstown, $284,000

  • James Pressick to Jara LLC, 427 N. Locust St., Hagerstown, $245,000

  • Woodland Heights Drive Joint Venture LLC to Lily Tran, 13825 Woodland Heights Drive, Hagerstown, $429,000

Non-Residential:

  • 3M LLC to Anthony Shives, 146 W. Main St., Hancock, $350,000

  • Stonehedge Holdings LLC to Leviathan Holdings LLC, 400 Mitchell Ave., Hagerstown, $670,000

  • Stonehedge Holdings LLC to Leviathan Holdings LLC, 402 Mitchell Ave., Hagerstown, $670,000

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Washington County deed transfers for Dec. 31, 2023 to Jan. 7, 2024