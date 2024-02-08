Washington County deed transfers for Dec. 24-31, 2023

The following deed transfers, for Dec. 24-31, 2023, in Washington County are public record in the Maryland Department of Assessment and Taxation office:

Residential:

DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Ishmeal Boakye Baawuah, 9340 Alloway Drive, Hagerstown, $661,447

Travis Holding Inc. to John Reinhardt Jr., 932 Pope Ave., Hagerstown, $160,000

Frank Morgan to Pristine Propertys LLC, 20228 Kellys Lane (1,510 square feet), Hagerstown, $145,000

Frank Morgan to Pristine Propertys LLC, 20228 Kellys Lane (1,790 square feet), Hagerstown, $145,000

William Wallschleger Jr. to Daniel Ford, 1034 Benjamin Place, Hagerstown, $227,500

Henry Piper Jr. to Carlos Alberto Aquise Rojas, 478 Mitchell Ave., Hagerstown, $80,000

Matthew Allen Nair to Kathleen Cook, 938 Spruce St., Hagerstown, $180,000

NVR Inc. to Isaac Gurah, 105 Raymond Crossing, Hagerstown, $410,000

NVR Inc. to Jason Alejandro Rabanales, 117 Raymond Crossing, Hagerstown, $388,620

Compass Property Investors LLC to Noah Harris Penn, 1040 Brinker 202 Drive, Hagerstown, $139,000

Senal Tharaka Mul Kapuge to Angel Hernandez, 1045 W. Irvin Ave., Hagerstown, $324,000

Dorothy Cullison Smith to Joseph Elliott, 1058 Matthew Court, Hagerstown, $247,000

Andrew Barker to Maria Bernadette Ward, 307 West Side Ave., Hagerstown, $230,000

Junior Crist to Michelle Holland Clary, 13318 Apple Hill Drive, Hagerstown, $287,900

D&P Properties LLC to Kodiak Walsh, 17416 Millers Sawmill Road, Sharpsburg, $78,000

Donald Myers to Yi Yang, 2136 Back Road, Sharpsburg, $140,000

Virginia Marie Boyer to Nicholas Peyton, 16766 Taylors Landing Road, Sharpsburg, $389,000

Todd Easterday to Cindy Beatriz Urquilla Bonilla, 21445 Greenbrier Road, Boonsboro, $320,000

John Hall to Patrick Reed, 1112 Fry Ave., Hagerstown, $259,900

Troy Cosner to Taylor Leigh Colvin, 104 Cypress St., Hagerstown, $286,000

Jones Olajide to Pablo Hernandez Nova, 22 Winter St., Hagerstown, $155,000

Richmond American Homes of Maryland Inc. to Agyenim Boateng, 12601 Barton Drive, Hagerstown, $449,999

Alexander Harshman to Keisy Salinas Martinez, 16900 Hastings Drive, Williamsport, $335,000

Matthew Bobbitt to Joel Furukawa, 18538 Indian Cottage Road, Hagerstown, $325,000

Non-Residential:

Emil Ivanescu to Bragunier Farms Inc., 13102 Clear Spring Road (service station), Clear Spring, $2,000,000

Emil Ivanescu to Bragunier Farms Inc., Clear Spring Road, Clear Spring, $2,000,000

339 Antietam LLC to From The Ground Up Rental Properties LLC, 724 Potomac Ave., Hagerstown, $250,000

339 Antietam LLC to From The Ground Up Rental Properties LLC, 726 Potomac Ave., Hagerstown, $250,000

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Washington County deed transfers for Dec. 24-31, 2023