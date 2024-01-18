Washington County deed transfers for Dec. 3-10, 2023
The following deed transfers, for Dec. 3-10, 2023, in Washington County are public record in the Maryland Department of Assessment and Taxation office:
Residential:
Robin Theresa Klahre to Santos Adalberto Alvarado Funes, 911 Noland Drive, Hagerstown, $270,000
David Lawrence Jr. to Wisais Investments LLC, 526 Summit Ave., Hagerstown, $195,000
Martha Fleming to James Allen, 2008 Maplewood Drive, Hagerstown, $270,000
LGI Homes Maryland LLC to Nadia Wiafua, 10001 Maids Fancy Way, Hagerstown, $415,900
Robert Edward Cauffman to Javier Alexander Gonzalez Guardado, 13627 Cearfoss Pike, Hagerstown, $349,000
Richard and Sandra Cunningham to Advanced Angles Construction and Home Improvement LLC, 17201 W. Washington St., Hagerstown, $198,000
US Bank Trust National Association Trustee to 17428 Gay Street LLC, 423 Salem Ave., Hagerstown, $57,000
Lynn Martin to Conrad Martin, 12239 Ashton Road, Clear Spring, $325,000
Pearl Weaver to Delvern Martin, Poplar Grove Road, Hagerstown, $490,000
Brandon Stidham to Victor Wayne Sadler II, 7531 McClellan Ave., Boonsboro, $349,900
John Canfield to Morgan Morris, 16919 Fairview Road, Hagerstown, $309,900
John Leins to David Deibert Jr., 11616 Peacock Trail, Hagerstown, $340,000
Calvin Howell to Rural Housing R E LLC, 10911 Kemper Drive, Williamsport, $306,000
Edwin and Lilli Stenger to Maynard Patterson III, 10718 Pickett Court, Williamsport, $384,540
Gwendol Edwin Baker to Delin Pierre, 9300 Drumman Drive, Hagerstown, $565,000
NVR Inc. to Koffi Kekeli Selase Guinhouya, 114 Raymond Crossing, Hagerstown, $485,372
Jason Middlekauff to James Tapley, 1038 Brinker 101 Drive, Hagerstown, $132,000
Sagi Property One LLC to Laura Tinney, 1520 Iris Court, Hagerstown, $234,000
Richard McGough to Luis Ricardo Romero, 11705 Peacock Trail, Hagerstown, $270,000
Ryan Singh to Ashley Nicole Gregory, 834 Mulberry Ave., Hagerstown, $220,000
Kevin Fisher to Meigan Rae Blair, 309 N. Mulberry St., Hagerstown, $185,000
Thomas and Dora Myers Jr. to John Hall, 10921 Oak Forest Circle, Hagerstown, $220,200
United One Investments LLC to Mario Giron, 13031 Pennsylvania Ave., Hagerstown, $280,000
John Corder to Claudia Hernanadez, 102 Parkway Drive, Hagerstown, $229,000
Mohamad Alkayal to Emily Robinson, 13808 Renwick Terrace, Hagerstown, $460,000
Church Park Road Bible Inc. to Ruben Engemise, 750 Park Road, Hagerstown, $250,000
Donna Ann Witmer to Michael Parchman, 250 Sunbrook Lane, Hagerstown, $248,000
Robert Caudle Jr. to Beth Buys REI LLC, 12110 Heather Drive, Hagerstown, $64,000
Varner Paddack Living Trust to Salvatore Dimercurio, 12901 Lance Circle, Hagerstown, $720,000
Christopher Owens to Jason Edwards, 111 Burton Way, Boonsboro, $489,000
Tina Rice to Jose Manuel Ruiz Orellana, 9720 Sharpsburg Pike, Hagerstown, $240,000
Theodore Henson Jr. to Clayton Stottlemyer, 12965 Lanes Run Road, Big Pool, $409,900
Maria McCarthy to Michael Rosario, 834 Monroe Ave., Hagerstown, $325,000
Roy Sylvester to Kimberlyn Kate Sylvester, 13025 Spickler Road, Clear Spring, $465,000
Todd Bach to Mam Kumba Fye, 12519 Atlanta Court, Hagerstown, $295,000
Beth Anne McGinley to Allen Joe Curtis Jr., 17712 Crest Drive, Hagerstown, $285,000
Non-Residential:
Hagerstown RUI LLC to VM Hagerstown LLC, Sharpsburg Pike, Hagerstown, $610,000
