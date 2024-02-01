Washington County deed transfers for Dec. 17-24, 2023
The following deed transfers, for Dec. 17-24, 2023, in Washington County are public record in the Maryland Department of Assessment and Taxation office:
Residential:
Richard Marshall Hannon III to Domino Stevenson, 100 Bethlehem Court, Hagerstown, $204,000
Brian Buhrman to Autumn Williams, 1020 Murdock Ave., Hagerstown, $260,000
NVR Inc. to Shirley Ann Adlyn Cunningham, 121 Raymond Crossing, Hagerstown, $424,115
Marcie McCleary to Lynn Eugene Eberly, 18124 Lappans Road, Fairplay, $975,000
Marcie McCleary to Lynn Eugene Eberly, 18126 Lappans Road, Fairplay, $975,000
Linette Floyd to Aliyah Thompson, 121 Randolph Ave., Hagerstown, $130,000
Mathew Barnhart to Tyler Jones, 226 W. Main St., Sharpsburg, $239,900
Richmond American Homes of Maryland Inc. to Ligen Zou, 9852 Ripple Drive, Williamsport, $415,699
Edwin Wisherd to MRG Enterprises LLC, 12010 Holiday Circle, Smithsburg, $210,000
Isabel Hernandez to Aaron Rosenzweig, 10317 Lantern Lane, Hagerstown, $353,000
Nicarry Family Trust to Roberta Bonhoff, 13428 Marquise Drive, Hagerstown, $430,000
Gregory Miller to Samuel Amoako Agyei, 880 Monet Drive, Hagerstown, $310,000
Rick Keyes to A Mothers Faith LLC, 18 Bethel St., Hagerstown, $275,000
Rick Keyes to A Mothers Faith LLC, 20 Bethel St., Hagerstown, $275,000
HD Real Estate Investments LLC to Brian Fullerton, 17730 Virginia Ave., Hagerstown, $300,000
Mathew Biggs to Courtney Michelle Sickle, 16917 Hampshire Drive, Williamsport, $309,900
Arthur Malcolm II to Leimarie Torres Felix, 13563 Pulaski Drive, Hagerstown, $438,000
LGI Homes Maryland LLC to Frank Corn III, 10039 Maids Fancy Way, Hagerstown, $414,900
Acron Properties LLC to Jennifer Faye Williams, 19404 Gristmill Lane, Knoxville, $385,000
Carlos Arriaga to Paul Ray Swank, 17927 Garden View Road, Hagerstown, $310,000
Benjamin Stewart to Morgan Lee Anderson, 112 S. Locust St., Hagerstown, $90,000
Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, Trovinger Mill Road, Hagerstown, $870,000
Sean Wenzel to Parwati Devi, 20142 Daniels Circle, Hagerstown, $255,000
Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20166 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000
Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20162 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000
Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20158 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000
Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20154 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000
Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20150 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000
Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20146 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000
Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20142 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000
Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20138 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000
Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20134 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000
Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20130 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000
Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20126 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000
Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20122 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000
Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20118 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000
Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20114 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000
Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20110 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000
Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20106 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000
Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20102 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000
Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20103 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000
Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20111 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000
Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20115 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000
Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20127 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000
Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20133 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000
Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20159 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000
Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20163 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000
Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20167 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000
Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Inc. to Teresa Brickhouse, 19546 Cosmos St., Hagerstown, $404,698
James Pressick to Jara LLC, 1038 Hamilton Blvd., Hagerstown, $355,000
James Pressick to Jara LLC, 1040 Hamilton Blvd., Hagerstown, $355,000
Vernon McSherry to Sean Wenzel, 17714 Stone Valley Drive, Hagerstown, $300,000
Morgan Lee Anderson to PSG II Enterprises LLC, 17224 Amber Drive (1,482 square feet), Hagerstown, $130,000
Morgan Lee Anderson to PSG II Enterprises LLC, 17224 Amber Drive (988 square feet), Hagerstown, $130,000
Ralph Suffecool to Todd William Elwood, 11639 Big Spring Road, Clear Spring, $526,000
Christopher Fox to Charles Vahle Jr., 13106 Exline Road, Hancock, $330,000
John Miller Trustee to Carmella Smith, 110 Potomac St., Boonsboro, $280,000
Andrew Wilcox to Fred Katana, 9334 Drumman Drive, Hagerstown, $450,000
NVR Inc. to Mario Albert Garcia Almendarez, 101 Raymond Crossing, Hagerstown, $443,445
NVR Inc. to Andrew Thomas Cross, 110 Raymond Crossing, Hagerstown, $415,010
Todd Rowe to Wade Andrew Elwood, 11407 National Pike, Clear Spring, $206,000
Amy Duvall to Theodore James Michalik, 1028 Brinker 202 Drive, Hagerstown, $140,000
David Fox to Mary Beth Gates Herrera, 19555 Cosmos St., Hagerstown, $340,000
Steven Walker Kaeser to Jennifer Tidwell, 16111 Shaffer Road, Sharpsburg, $314,000
Nancy Reedy Bushey to Andrea Aragon, 12961 Little Hayden Circle, Hagerstown, $290,000
Non-Residential:
Midtown Apartments LLC to Present Homes LLC, 72 W. Main St. (1,320 square feet), Hancock, $425,000
Midtown Apartments LLC to Present Homes LLC, 72 W. Main St. (1,800 square feet), Hancock, $425,000
Midtown Apartments LLC to Present Homes LLC, 72 W. Main St. (2,968 square feet), Hancock, $425,000
Midtown Apartments LLC to Present Homes LLC, 72 W. Main St. (3,016 square feet), Hancock, $425,000
Jeffrey Buczkowski to Deacon Enterprises LLC, 1103 Mt. Aetna Road, Hagerstown, $325,000
Alan Albert to Chante Chaney, 14845 National Pike, Clear Spring, $215,000
Mary Patricia Farrell to APIF Maryland LLC, 118 E. Chapline St., Sharpsburg, $375,000
QP Properties LLC to Jacobson Investments LLC, 16 S. Mulberry St., Hagerstown, $325,000
QP Properties LLC to Jacobson Investments LLC, 18 S. Mulberry St., Hagerstown, $325,000
This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Washington County deed transfers for Dec. 17-24, 2023