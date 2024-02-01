Washington County deed transfers for Dec. 17-24, 2023

5 min read

The following deed transfers, for Dec. 17-24, 2023, in Washington County are public record in the Maryland Department of Assessment and Taxation office:

Residential:

  • Richard Marshall Hannon III to Domino Stevenson, 100 Bethlehem Court, Hagerstown, $204,000

  • Brian Buhrman to Autumn Williams, 1020 Murdock Ave., Hagerstown, $260,000

  • NVR Inc. to Shirley Ann Adlyn Cunningham, 121 Raymond Crossing, Hagerstown, $424,115

  • Marcie McCleary to Lynn Eugene Eberly, 18124 Lappans Road, Fairplay, $975,000

  • Marcie McCleary to Lynn Eugene Eberly, 18126 Lappans Road, Fairplay, $975,000

  • Linette Floyd to Aliyah Thompson, 121 Randolph Ave., Hagerstown, $130,000

  • Mathew Barnhart to Tyler Jones, 226 W. Main St., Sharpsburg, $239,900

  • Richmond American Homes of Maryland Inc. to Ligen Zou, 9852 Ripple Drive, Williamsport, $415,699

  • Edwin Wisherd to MRG Enterprises LLC, 12010 Holiday Circle, Smithsburg, $210,000

  • Isabel Hernandez to Aaron Rosenzweig, 10317 Lantern Lane, Hagerstown, $353,000

  • Nicarry Family Trust to Roberta Bonhoff, 13428 Marquise Drive, Hagerstown, $430,000

  • Gregory Miller to Samuel Amoako Agyei, 880 Monet Drive, Hagerstown, $310,000

  • Rick Keyes to A Mothers Faith LLC, 18 Bethel St., Hagerstown, $275,000

  • Rick Keyes to A Mothers Faith LLC, 20 Bethel St., Hagerstown, $275,000

  • HD Real Estate Investments LLC to Brian Fullerton, 17730 Virginia Ave., Hagerstown, $300,000

  • Mathew Biggs to Courtney Michelle Sickle, 16917 Hampshire Drive, Williamsport, $309,900

  • Arthur Malcolm II to Leimarie Torres Felix, 13563 Pulaski Drive, Hagerstown, $438,000

  • LGI Homes Maryland LLC to Frank Corn III, 10039 Maids Fancy Way, Hagerstown, $414,900

  • Acron Properties LLC to Jennifer Faye Williams, 19404 Gristmill Lane, Knoxville, $385,000

  • Carlos Arriaga to Paul Ray Swank, 17927 Garden View Road, Hagerstown, $310,000

  • Benjamin Stewart to Morgan Lee Anderson, 112 S. Locust St., Hagerstown, $90,000

  • Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, Trovinger Mill Road, Hagerstown, $870,000

  • Sean Wenzel to Parwati Devi, 20142 Daniels Circle, Hagerstown, $255,000

  • Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20166 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000

  • Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20162 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000

  • Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20158 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000

  • Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20154 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000

  • Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20150 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000

  • Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20146 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000

  • Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20142 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000

  • Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20138 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000

  • Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20134 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000

  • Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20130 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000

  • Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20126 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000

  • Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20122 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000

  • Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20118 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000

  • Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20114 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000

  • Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20110 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000

  • Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20106 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000

  • Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20102 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000

  • Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20103 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000

  • Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20111 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000

  • Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20115 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000

  • Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20127 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000

  • Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20133 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000

  • Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20159 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000

  • Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20163 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000

  • Churchey Group III LLC to Lah Carriage Ford LLC, 20167 Regent Circle, Hagerstown, $870,000

  • Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Inc. to Teresa Brickhouse, 19546 Cosmos St., Hagerstown, $404,698

  • James Pressick to Jara LLC, 1038 Hamilton Blvd., Hagerstown, $355,000

  • James Pressick to Jara LLC, 1040 Hamilton Blvd., Hagerstown, $355,000

  • Vernon McSherry to Sean Wenzel, 17714 Stone Valley Drive, Hagerstown, $300,000

  • Morgan Lee Anderson to PSG II Enterprises LLC, 17224 Amber Drive (1,482 square feet), Hagerstown, $130,000

  • Morgan Lee Anderson to PSG II Enterprises LLC, 17224 Amber Drive (988 square feet), Hagerstown, $130,000

  • Ralph Suffecool to Todd William Elwood, 11639 Big Spring Road, Clear Spring, $526,000

  • Christopher Fox to Charles Vahle Jr., 13106 Exline Road, Hancock, $330,000

  • John Miller Trustee to Carmella Smith, 110 Potomac St., Boonsboro, $280,000

  • Andrew Wilcox to Fred Katana, 9334 Drumman Drive, Hagerstown, $450,000

  • NVR Inc. to Mario Albert Garcia Almendarez, 101 Raymond Crossing, Hagerstown, $443,445

  • NVR Inc. to Andrew Thomas Cross, 110 Raymond Crossing, Hagerstown, $415,010

  • Todd Rowe to Wade Andrew Elwood, 11407 National Pike, Clear Spring, $206,000

  • Amy Duvall to Theodore James Michalik, 1028 Brinker 202 Drive, Hagerstown, $140,000

  • David Fox to Mary Beth Gates Herrera, 19555 Cosmos St., Hagerstown, $340,000

  • Steven Walker Kaeser to Jennifer Tidwell, 16111 Shaffer Road, Sharpsburg, $314,000

  • Nancy Reedy Bushey to Andrea Aragon, 12961 Little Hayden Circle, Hagerstown, $290,000

Non-Residential:

  • Midtown Apartments LLC to Present Homes LLC, 72 W. Main St. (1,320 square feet), Hancock, $425,000

  • Midtown Apartments LLC to Present Homes LLC, 72 W. Main St. (1,800 square feet), Hancock, $425,000

  • Midtown Apartments LLC to Present Homes LLC, 72 W. Main St. (2,968 square feet), Hancock, $425,000

  • Midtown Apartments LLC to Present Homes LLC, 72 W. Main St. (3,016 square feet), Hancock, $425,000

  • Jeffrey Buczkowski to Deacon Enterprises LLC, 1103 Mt. Aetna Road, Hagerstown, $325,000

  • Alan Albert to Chante Chaney, 14845 National Pike, Clear Spring, $215,000

  • Mary Patricia Farrell to APIF Maryland LLC, 118 E. Chapline St., Sharpsburg, $375,000

  • QP Properties LLC to Jacobson Investments LLC, 16 S. Mulberry St., Hagerstown, $325,000

  • QP Properties LLC to Jacobson Investments LLC, 18 S. Mulberry St., Hagerstown, $325,000

