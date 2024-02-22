Washington County deed transfers for Jan. 7-14, 2024

The following deed transfers, for Jan. 7-14, 2024, in Washington County are public record in the Maryland Department of Assessment and Taxation office:

Residential:

City of Hagerstown to Sven Alstrom, 263 S. Prospect St., Hagerstown, $185,000

Michael Francis Brown Sr. to Karen Collins, 2 Schaller Lane, Smithsburg, $325,000

Anthony Basile to Caroline Niland, 19541 Lorraine Terrace, Hagerstown, $430,000

Andrew Peters to Dakota Daniel Van Houten, 18922 Sandyhook Road, Knoxville, $195,000

Randall Burns to Rosemary Earley, 83 N. Main St., Keedysville, $418,000

Denise Reynard Trustee to Garrick Damian McKenzie, 1405 Lindsay Lane, Hagerstown, $360,000

Gregory Sirface to Teron Gray, 54 Wayside Ave., Hagerstown, $157,000

Elizabeth Fearnow to Clover Ridge Properties LLC, 509 Dunn Irvin Drive, Hagerstown, $190,000

Dong Jiang LLC to Dusti Bagley, 1018 Brinker Drive, Hagerstown, $132,000

Jane Hixson to Lurii Koboziev, 974 W. Irvin Ave., Hagerstown, $232,000

Robert Ennis to Rosemary Edilsa Fernandez, 11913 Heather Drive, Hagerstown, $152,500

Eric Growden to Michelle Sutter, 19703 Portsmouth Drive, Hagerstown, $459,900

Muniz Sul Lopez to Mahlet Tamrat, 100 Burton Way, Boonsboro, $575,000

Victor and Lynette Alicea to Chaudhry Ghani, 18266 Misty Acres Drive, Hagerstown, $525,000

LGI Homes Maryland LLC to Randall Floyd, 18815 Forsyth Court, Hagerstown, $414,900

Merry Stinson to Matthew Lee Henneberger, 13904 Village Mill Drive, Maugansville, $255,000

Michele Durazzo to Aboubacar Sidiki Coulibaly, 1173 Lindsay Lane, Hagerstown, $275,000

Theodore Lapkoff to Raw LLC, 618 N. Potomac St., Hagerstown, $350,000

Justin Neikirk to Celina Ramos, 12207 W. Lawn Lane, Hagerstown, $275,000

FL BJC LLC to Mohammad Yusuf Khaleeq, 421 Church St., Hagerstown, $126,000

Keith Hutzell to Jaris Alexander Espana Lopez, 441 Michigan Ave., Hagerstown, $277,000

Dale Conley to Tuhin Bhowmik, 713 George St., Hagerstown, $240,000

Dale Conley to Tuhin Bhowmik, 711 George St., Hagerstown, $240,000

Ronald Johnston to Troy Cosner, 18810 Fountain Terrace, Hagerstown, $640,000

Richmond American Homes of Maryland Inc. to Richard John Premec Jr., 10021 Wilkes Drive, Williamsport, $587,407

Troy Cregger to Linda Vallance, 842 Spruce St., Hagerstown, $65,000

Allen Strite to Matthew Strite, 12620 Cohill Road, Clear Spring, $235,000

Theresa Callamari to Jan Joakim Karlsson, 25 W. Water St., Smithsburg, $385,000

Eric Dekenipp to Aimee Kelly, 20112 Marble Quarry Road, Keedysville, $905,000

Eric Dekenipp to Aimee Kelly, 20112 Marble Quarry Road, Keedysville, $905,000

Paul Wilson to 848 Hoffmaster Land Trust, 848 Hoffmaster Road, Knoxville, $300,000

Dennis Doub to Helen Jee Won Park, 29 Broadway, Hagerstown, $350,000

William Todd to Nicholas Holmes, 631 N. Mulberry St., Hagerstown, $215,000

Capital Progx LLC to Breton Charles Patton, 4404 Main St., Rohrersville, $399,900

Nicholas Colvin to Matthew Gill, 13514 Scarlet Sage Court, Hagerstown, $445,000

Glenn Peterson to Brenda Ellis, 1880 Meridian Drive, Hagerstown, $370,000

Brenda Ellis to Noreen Khan, 20103 O'Neals Place, Hagerstown, $360,000

Non-Residential:

State of Maryland to 2023 Summit LLC, Summit Avenue, Hagerstown, $1,800,000

Blue Gray Battle of Antietam to Rizwana Awais, 200 E. Antietam St., Hagerstown, $635,000

Hyperstar LLC to Bhatia Real Estate LLC, 246 Eastern Blvd. North Blvd., Hagerstown, $645,000

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Washington County deed transfers for Jan. 7-14, 2024