Washington County deed transfers for Jan. 7-14, 2024
The following deed transfers, for Jan. 7-14, 2024, in Washington County are public record in the Maryland Department of Assessment and Taxation office:
Residential:
City of Hagerstown to Sven Alstrom, 263 S. Prospect St., Hagerstown, $185,000
Michael Francis Brown Sr. to Karen Collins, 2 Schaller Lane, Smithsburg, $325,000
Anthony Basile to Caroline Niland, 19541 Lorraine Terrace, Hagerstown, $430,000
Andrew Peters to Dakota Daniel Van Houten, 18922 Sandyhook Road, Knoxville, $195,000
Randall Burns to Rosemary Earley, 83 N. Main St., Keedysville, $418,000
Denise Reynard Trustee to Garrick Damian McKenzie, 1405 Lindsay Lane, Hagerstown, $360,000
Gregory Sirface to Teron Gray, 54 Wayside Ave., Hagerstown, $157,000
Elizabeth Fearnow to Clover Ridge Properties LLC, 509 Dunn Irvin Drive, Hagerstown, $190,000
Dong Jiang LLC to Dusti Bagley, 1018 Brinker Drive, Hagerstown, $132,000
Jane Hixson to Lurii Koboziev, 974 W. Irvin Ave., Hagerstown, $232,000
Robert Ennis to Rosemary Edilsa Fernandez, 11913 Heather Drive, Hagerstown, $152,500
Eric Growden to Michelle Sutter, 19703 Portsmouth Drive, Hagerstown, $459,900
Muniz Sul Lopez to Mahlet Tamrat, 100 Burton Way, Boonsboro, $575,000
Victor and Lynette Alicea to Chaudhry Ghani, 18266 Misty Acres Drive, Hagerstown, $525,000
LGI Homes Maryland LLC to Randall Floyd, 18815 Forsyth Court, Hagerstown, $414,900
Merry Stinson to Matthew Lee Henneberger, 13904 Village Mill Drive, Maugansville, $255,000
Michele Durazzo to Aboubacar Sidiki Coulibaly, 1173 Lindsay Lane, Hagerstown, $275,000
Theodore Lapkoff to Raw LLC, 618 N. Potomac St., Hagerstown, $350,000
Justin Neikirk to Celina Ramos, 12207 W. Lawn Lane, Hagerstown, $275,000
FL BJC LLC to Mohammad Yusuf Khaleeq, 421 Church St., Hagerstown, $126,000
Keith Hutzell to Jaris Alexander Espana Lopez, 441 Michigan Ave., Hagerstown, $277,000
Dale Conley to Tuhin Bhowmik, 713 George St., Hagerstown, $240,000
Dale Conley to Tuhin Bhowmik, 711 George St., Hagerstown, $240,000
Ronald Johnston to Troy Cosner, 18810 Fountain Terrace, Hagerstown, $640,000
Richmond American Homes of Maryland Inc. to Richard John Premec Jr., 10021 Wilkes Drive, Williamsport, $587,407
Troy Cregger to Linda Vallance, 842 Spruce St., Hagerstown, $65,000
Allen Strite to Matthew Strite, 12620 Cohill Road, Clear Spring, $235,000
Theresa Callamari to Jan Joakim Karlsson, 25 W. Water St., Smithsburg, $385,000
Eric Dekenipp to Aimee Kelly, 20112 Marble Quarry Road, Keedysville, $905,000
Eric Dekenipp to Aimee Kelly, 20114 Marble Quarry Road, Keedysville, $905,000
Paul Wilson to 848 Hoffmaster Land Trust, 848 Hoffmaster Road, Knoxville, $300,000
Dennis Doub to Helen Jee Won Park, 29 Broadway, Hagerstown, $350,000
William Todd to Nicholas Holmes, 631 N. Mulberry St., Hagerstown, $215,000
Capital Progx LLC to Breton Charles Patton, 4404 Main St., Rohrersville, $399,900
Nicholas Colvin to Matthew Gill, 13514 Scarlet Sage Court, Hagerstown, $445,000
Glenn Peterson to Brenda Ellis, 1880 Meridian Drive, Hagerstown, $370,000
Brenda Ellis to Noreen Khan, 20103 O'Neals Place, Hagerstown, $360,000
Non-Residential:
State of Maryland to 2023 Summit LLC, Summit Avenue, Hagerstown, $1,800,000
Blue Gray Battle of Antietam to Rizwana Awais, 200 E. Antietam St., Hagerstown, $635,000
Hyperstar LLC to Bhatia Real Estate LLC, 246 Eastern Blvd. North Blvd., Hagerstown, $645,000
