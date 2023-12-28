Washington County deed transfers for Nov. 12-19, 2023
The following deed transfers, for Nov. 12-19, 2023, in Washington County are public record in the Maryland Department of Assessment and Taxation office:
Residential:
Jeremy Michael White to Hearthstone Investments Limited Liability Company, 110 S. Artizan St., Williamsport, $62,000
Westfields Investment LLC to DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC, 9400 Alloway Drive, Hagerstown, $869,040
Westfields Investment LLC to DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC, 9404 Alloway Drive, Hagerstown, $869,040
Westfields Investment LLC to DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC, 9408 Alloway Drive, Hagerstown, $869,040
Westfields Investment LLC to DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC, 9412 Alloway Drive, Hagerstown, $869,040
Westfields Investment LLC to DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC, 9418 Alloway Drive, Hagerstown, $869,040
Westfields Investment LLC to DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC, 9422 Alloway Drive, Hagerstown, $869,040
Westfields Investment LLC to DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC, 9426 Alloway Drive, Hagerstown, $869,040
Westfields Investment LLC to DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC, 9430 Alloway Drive, Hagerstown, $869,040
NVR Inc. to Astrid Kone, 106 Raymond Crossing, Hagerstown, $422,005
Jean Rosalie Codori to Connor Mazenko, 14151 Edgemont Road, Smithsburg, $229,500
Richard Codori to Connor Mazenko, 14149 Edgemont Road, Smithsburg, $229,500
Lester Edwin Oswald Trustee to Daysi Bonilla Fuentes, 316 Antietam Drive, Hagerstown, $170,000
Henry Portman to West Park Holdings LLC, 20130 Daniels Circle, Hagerstown, $125,000
Delores Smith to Diana Kauffman, 205 High Street, Hagerstown, $110,000
Butts Properties LLC to Christopher Emre Seren, 948 Linwood Road, Hagerstown, $240,000
Arthur Clifton Houghton II to Michell Izama Marquez Orellana, 32 Center Street, Boonsboro, $315,000
Katherine Wright to Gabriela Payan, 63 Byron Drive, Smithsburg, $359,900
Joshua Woods to David Niklewski, 21834 White Oak Road, Hagerstown, $230,000
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Leslie Bresee, 1020 Brinker 202 Drive, Hagerstown, $83,500
Dorothy Steinmetz L/E to Steven Hershkowitz, 1031 Matthew Court, Hagerstown, $237,000
Nicholas Summers to Lisa Marth, 17719 Perlite Way, Hagerstown, $285,000
Cosner Business Services LLC to Raymond Hill Jr., 17511 Virginia Ave., Hagerstown, $303,190
Eugene Drennen to Robert Scott Metz, 17830 Davidson Drive, Sharpsburg, $336,000
Jessica Craver to Rebecca Ann Uppercue, 184 E. Main St., Hancock, $335,000
Jessica Craver to Rebecca Ann Uppercue, East Main Street, Hancock, $335,000
Doris Jean Poole to James Maurice Simon, 6321 Clevelandtown Road, Boonsboro, $900,000
Kaylee Fogle to Brian Thomas Tew, 305 Green Fern Circle, Boonsboro, $340,000
Laura Lowry to Christopher Pitsnogle, 20843 Lehmans Mill Road, Hagerstown, $465,000
Spartan Property Partners LLC to Jose Agustin Jarquin Cruz, 719 George St., Hagerstown, $340,000
Spartan Property Partners LLC to Jose Agustin Jarquin Cruz, 721 George St., Hagerstown, $340,000
Dillon Adams I to Yvonne Marie Davis, 351 Devonshire Road, Hagerstown, $260,000
Robert Bowen to Linda Marie Friday, 13310 Fairgreen Circle, Hagerstown, $387,600
Tahoe Properties LLC to Windows of Grace LLC, 813 Concord St., built in 1900, Hagerstown, $265,000
Tahoe Properties LLC to Windows of Grace LLC, 813 Concord St., built in 1904, Hagerstown, $265,000
Tahoe Properties LLC to Windows of Grace LLC, 815 Concord St., built in 1900, Hagerstown, $265,000
Tahoe Properties LLC to Windows of Grace LLC, 815 Concord St., built in 1904, Hagerstown, $265,000
Philip Hall to Stephanie Dorre, 416 Links View Drive, Hagerstown, $439,900
Timothy Arthur Gardner to Charles William Harvey, 308 Winding Oak Drive, Hagerstown, $275,000
Abenaa Addei to Country Roads Ventures LLC, 254 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown, $200,000
Rodney and Grace Charitable to Olanrewaju Ojese, 915 Rose Hill Ave., Hagerstown, $275,000
William Greenwald to Albert Diaz, 11902 Greenhill Drive, Hagerstown, $269,900
Janet Schutz to Sonia Del Carmen Melendez Canales, 20526 Woodbridge Drive, Hagerstown, $455,000
Choe Plunnecke to Anh Suong Huynh, 10722 Pickett Court, Williamsport, $340,000
Non-Residential:
Mei Qing Chen to HD Telecommunications LLC, 991 Maryland Ave., Hagerstown, $240,000
Virginia Properties LLC to 400 Virginia Ave. LLC, 400 Virginia Ave., standard unit, Hagerstown, $500,000
Virginia Properties LLC to 400 Virginia Ave. LLC, 400 Virginia Ave., multiple residence, Hagerstown, $500,000
Hager 5 LLC To HD Telecommunications LLC, 10 E. Washington St., mixed residential/retail, Hagerstown, $155,000
Hager 5 LLC to HD Telecommunications LLC, 12 E. Washington St., mixed residential/retail, Hagerstown, $155,000
