Washington County deed transfers for Oct. 8-15, 2023

The following deed transfers, for Oct. 8-15, 2023, in Washington County are public record in the Maryland Department of Assessment and Taxation office:

More deeds: Find out what properties have changed hands in Washington County

Residential:

Jason Betker to Bradley Wellington May, 20 Atlantic Drive, Hagerstown, $275,000

Steven Hershkowitz to Glenn Mann Jr., 19550 Cosmos St., Hagerstown, $395,000

Landmark Investment Properties LLC to David Becker, 35 N. Main St., Keedysville, $369,900

Alfred Boyer to Katelyn Dowler, 1142 The Terrace, Hagerstown, $313,000

John Albert Brantley to Daniel Harvey, 1202 Oak Hill Ave., Hagerstown, $250,000

John Albert Brantley to Daniel Harvey, 1204 Oak Hill Ave., Hagerstown, $250,000

Jingxian Zhang to Benito Soto Caban, 17524 Patterson Drive, Hagerstown, $425,000

Jeffrey Scoggins to Elana Pierro, 19414 Manor Church Road, Boonsboro, $592,500

Glenn Mann Jr. to Sean Kyle Horton, 19523 Waneta Drive, Boonsboro, $779,900

Shyann McClellan to Daniel Brian McGill, 10353 Lantern Lane, Hagerstown, $332,500

DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Paul Woode Jr., 9309 Alloway Drive, Hagerstown, $612,152

David Low to Mark Jordan, 5835 Red Hill Road, Keedysville, $415,000

Allison Marie Hurwitz to Dallas Zulli, 18712 Keedysville Road, Keedysville, $649,999

Atul Rathod to Frank Yang, 17533 Shale Drive, Hagerstown, $430,000

LGI Homes Maryland LLC to Umair Baig, 9974 Roulette Drive, Hagerstown, $436,900

LGI Homes Maryland LLC to Tracey Hene, 10019 Maids Fancy Way, Hagerstown, $399,900

LGI Homes Maryland LLC to Inbaraj Durairj, 10027 Maids Fancy Way, Hagerstown, $415,000

LGI Homes Maryland LLC to Tibor Wagner, 10031 Maids Fancy Way, Hagerstown, $364,900

LGI Homes Maryland LLC to Christopher Jackson, 10020 Maids Fancy Way, Hagerstown, $374,900

LGI Homes Maryland LLC to Minh Ha Nguyen, 10004 Maids Fancy Way, Hagerstown, $379,900

Rhonda Smith to Fredy Otoniel Vasquez Rojas, 9106 Crystal Falls Drive, Boonsboro, $370,000

Kylie Owens to Phillips Capital Group LLC, 1047 Salem Ave., Hagerstown, $190,000

Phillips Capital Group LLC to Vernon Knable, 1047 Salem Ave., Hagerstown, $242,000

NVR Inc. to Scott Eugene Catulle, 37 Herman Gaver Place, Hagerstown, $443,230

Freedom Hill Homes LLC to Richard Manspeaker, 13922 Patriot Way, Hagerstown, $381,675

Michael and Jodi Spickler to Butts Properties LLC, 349 Radcliffe Ave., Hagerstown, $100,000

Bobbie Fogle to Ayat Investments LLC, 222 S. Mulberry St., Hagerstown, $85,000

Michael Palladino to Thomas Yarwood, 904 Corbett St., Hagerstown, $204,900

MD Homes LLC to Carlos Alberto Estrada, 19714 Scott Hill Drive, Hagerstown, $220,000

Ebony Sharone Williams to Farkhan Rafiq, 20139 O'Neals Place, Hagerstown, $355,000

Bravo Construction to Al Jerome Wolo, 114 W. North Ave., Hagerstown, $240,000

Bravo Construction to Al Jerome Wolo, 116 W. North Ave., Hagerstown, $240,000

Nirzy Ivonne Reyes to Cecil David, 212 Wakefield Road, Hagerstown, $240,000

Colleen Barnes to Joel Graham, 17321 Diane Drive, Hagerstown, $351,000

Gary Hamilton to Mariana Vizcaya Garcia, 17209 Cloverleaf Road, Hagerstown, $270,000

Nancy Deatrich to Kjalex LLC, 11225 Hollywood Road, Hagerstown, $135,000

Charles Spencer to James Patrick Kalk, 13518 Spriggs Road, Hagerstown, $290,000

Shirley Spencer to James Patrick Kalk, 13520 Spriggs Road, Hagerstown, $290,000

Edward Barger to Rogenia Parker, 18910 Villa Terrace, Hagerstown, $435,000

Non-Residential:

O'Neill Enterprises LLC to 225-227 Cleveland Avenue LLC, 225 N. Cleveland Ave., Hagerstown, Mixed Residential/Retail, $500,000

O'Neill Enterprises LLC to 225-227 Cleveland Avenue LLC, 225 N. Cleveland Ave., Hagerstown, Medical Office Building, $500,000

O'Neill Enterprises LLC to 225-227 Cleveland Avenue LLC, 227 N. Cleveland Ave., Hagerstown, Mixed Residential/Retail, $500,000

O'Neill Enterprises LLC to 225-227 Cleveland Avenue LLC, 227 N. Cleveland Ave., Hagerstown, Medical Office Building, $500,000

First US Trust LLC Trustee to Dunbar Hardy, 24 Broadway, Hagerstown, Multiple Residence, $614,000

This article originally appeared on Chambersburg Public Opinion: Washington County MD deed transfers for Oct. 8-15, 2023