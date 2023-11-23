Washington County deed transfers for Oct. 8-15, 2023
The following deed transfers, for Oct. 8-15, 2023, in Washington County are public record in the Maryland Department of Assessment and Taxation office:
Residential:
Jason Betker to Bradley Wellington May, 20 Atlantic Drive, Hagerstown, $275,000
Steven Hershkowitz to Glenn Mann Jr., 19550 Cosmos St., Hagerstown, $395,000
Landmark Investment Properties LLC to David Becker, 35 N. Main St., Keedysville, $369,900
Alfred Boyer to Katelyn Dowler, 1142 The Terrace, Hagerstown, $313,000
John Albert Brantley to Daniel Harvey, 1202 Oak Hill Ave., Hagerstown, $250,000
John Albert Brantley to Daniel Harvey, 1204 Oak Hill Ave., Hagerstown, $250,000
Jingxian Zhang to Benito Soto Caban, 17524 Patterson Drive, Hagerstown, $425,000
Jeffrey Scoggins to Elana Pierro, 19414 Manor Church Road, Boonsboro, $592,500
Glenn Mann Jr. to Sean Kyle Horton, 19523 Waneta Drive, Boonsboro, $779,900
Shyann McClellan to Daniel Brian McGill, 10353 Lantern Lane, Hagerstown, $332,500
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Paul Woode Jr., 9309 Alloway Drive, Hagerstown, $612,152
David Low to Mark Jordan, 5835 Red Hill Road, Keedysville, $415,000
Allison Marie Hurwitz to Dallas Zulli, 18712 Keedysville Road, Keedysville, $649,999
Atul Rathod to Frank Yang, 17533 Shale Drive, Hagerstown, $430,000
LGI Homes Maryland LLC to Umair Baig, 9974 Roulette Drive, Hagerstown, $436,900
LGI Homes Maryland LLC to Tracey Hene, 10019 Maids Fancy Way, Hagerstown, $399,900
LGI Homes Maryland LLC to Inbaraj Durairj, 10027 Maids Fancy Way, Hagerstown, $415,000
LGI Homes Maryland LLC to Tibor Wagner, 10031 Maids Fancy Way, Hagerstown, $364,900
LGI Homes Maryland LLC to Christopher Jackson, 10020 Maids Fancy Way, Hagerstown, $374,900
LGI Homes Maryland LLC to Minh Ha Nguyen, 10004 Maids Fancy Way, Hagerstown, $379,900
Rhonda Smith to Fredy Otoniel Vasquez Rojas, 9106 Crystal Falls Drive, Boonsboro, $370,000
Kylie Owens to Phillips Capital Group LLC, 1047 Salem Ave., Hagerstown, $190,000
Phillips Capital Group LLC to Vernon Knable, 1047 Salem Ave., Hagerstown, $242,000
NVR Inc. to Scott Eugene Catulle, 37 Herman Gaver Place, Hagerstown, $443,230
Freedom Hill Homes LLC to Richard Manspeaker, 13922 Patriot Way, Hagerstown, $381,675
Michael and Jodi Spickler to Butts Properties LLC, 349 Radcliffe Ave., Hagerstown, $100,000
Bobbie Fogle to Ayat Investments LLC, 222 S. Mulberry St., Hagerstown, $85,000
Michael Palladino to Thomas Yarwood, 904 Corbett St., Hagerstown, $204,900
MD Homes LLC to Carlos Alberto Estrada, 19714 Scott Hill Drive, Hagerstown, $220,000
Ebony Sharone Williams to Farkhan Rafiq, 20139 O'Neals Place, Hagerstown, $355,000
Bravo Construction to Al Jerome Wolo, 114 W. North Ave., Hagerstown, $240,000
Bravo Construction to Al Jerome Wolo, 116 W. North Ave., Hagerstown, $240,000
Nirzy Ivonne Reyes to Cecil David, 212 Wakefield Road, Hagerstown, $240,000
Colleen Barnes to Joel Graham, 17321 Diane Drive, Hagerstown, $351,000
Gary Hamilton to Mariana Vizcaya Garcia, 17209 Cloverleaf Road, Hagerstown, $270,000
Nancy Deatrich to Kjalex LLC, 11225 Hollywood Road, Hagerstown, $135,000
Charles Spencer to James Patrick Kalk, 13518 Spriggs Road, Hagerstown, $290,000
Shirley Spencer to James Patrick Kalk, 13520 Spriggs Road, Hagerstown, $290,000
Edward Barger to Rogenia Parker, 18910 Villa Terrace, Hagerstown, $435,000
Non-Residential:
O'Neill Enterprises LLC to 225-227 Cleveland Avenue LLC, 225 N. Cleveland Ave., Hagerstown, Mixed Residential/Retail, $500,000
O'Neill Enterprises LLC to 225-227 Cleveland Avenue LLC, 225 N. Cleveland Ave., Hagerstown, Medical Office Building, $500,000
O'Neill Enterprises LLC to 225-227 Cleveland Avenue LLC, 227 N. Cleveland Ave., Hagerstown, Mixed Residential/Retail, $500,000
O'Neill Enterprises LLC to 225-227 Cleveland Avenue LLC, 227 N. Cleveland Ave., Hagerstown, Medical Office Building, $500,000
First US Trust LLC Trustee to Dunbar Hardy, 24 Broadway, Hagerstown, Multiple Residence, $614,000
