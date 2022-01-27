Washington County: Deputies disturb suspected car thief's slumber

Jan. 27—A deputy patrolling the St. Croix rest area on Interstate 94, just west of the Wisconsin border, on Wednesday morning found a man sleeping in a stolen 2003 Acura.

"Quietly, so as not to disturb his slumber, deputies placed stop sticks under the rear tires and positioned their squad cars around the vehicle to prevent potential escape," according to a post from the Washington County Sheriff's Office. "With K9 barks and verbal commands acting as an alarm clock, the lone occupant woke up."

Derek John Cameron, 32, of Spring Valley, Wis., was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail in Stillwater. Cameron, who was wanted on a warrant out of Wisconsin, was charged with one count of felony theft.

A search of the stolen car led to the discovery of a Toyota catalytic converter on the passenger-side floor, according to police reports. A family member told police that Cameron stole the white 2003 Acura from her, police said.