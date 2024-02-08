Washington County deputy honored by State Patrol for fiery rescue

The Minnesota State Patrol’s core values include respect, integrity, courage, honor and excellence. Over the past year, some troopers, residents and other public servants have exemplified these values, providing significant services to the public.

On Thursday at the Mendakota Country Club in Mendota Heights, the Minnesota Department of Safety recognized various heroic acts. Awards presented by Commissioner Bob Jacobson and Col. Matt Langer honored these deeds, such as the Meritorious Citizenship Award, the Minnesota State Patrol Commendation Award and the Life Saving Award.

Deputy Chris Majeski, of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, was recognized for his actions Jun. 17 when responding to a wrong-way driver who had collided with a semi truck on Interstate 94. Upon arriving on the scene, Majeski entered the cab of the burning semi and pulled the unconscious driver to safety, saving his life. Shortly after the man was rescued, the cab was engulfed in flames. for his actions, Majeski received the Minnesota State Patrol Commendation Award.

Majeski previously has received the Lifesaving Award by the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association for these events, as well as the department’s Medal of Valor.

The truck driver attended the event, in which he was awarded a surprise ‘Saved by the Belt Award’ by the State Patrol.

