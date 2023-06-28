Washington County driver gets probation in gun-pointing incident

A 19-year-old Scandia man has been sentenced to two years of probation after admitting to pointing a gun at a motorist during a road rage incident in West Lakeland Township.

Adam Joseph Jaap in April pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with the gun-pointing incident, which involved a Woodbury man in the area of 30th Street and Manning Avenue North on Sept. 3, 2022.

A charge of threats of violence was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Jaap “brake-checked” the other driver, then rolled down his window and put his arm out while holding a handgun, the complaint criminal said.

Washington County District Judge Siv Mjanger sentenced Jaap to 364 days in jail on Friday, but stayed the time on the condition that he complete terms of two years of probation, which includes writing an apology letter to the victim.

Mjanger also ordered Jaap to do 200 hours of community service, half of it with a U.S. military veteran’s group.

