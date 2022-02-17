Washington County Exclusion Day Is Done, Other Counties In April

HILLSBORO, OR — Wednesday was Exclusion Day in Washington County. Parents had until the end of the day to give schools proof that their children have received each of nearly one dozen vaccinations. The Oregon Health Authority says that it was Exclusion Day for 29 of the state's 36 counties.

The Washington County Health Department sent letters home to parents to let them now if their children's records were not up to date. The letters also direct parents to call 211 if they needed find a clinic to get their children vaccinated.



Parents in Multnomah and Clackamas counties – which have until April 20 to get their kids vaccinated– will also receive letters if their children are in need of vaccinations.

"Seven counties in Oregon chose an alternative Exclusion Day to give overburdened systems time to gather information," the OHA Public Health Division's School Immunization Coordinator, Stacy de Assis Matthews, said

"Most counties are sticking with the Feb. 16 Exclusion Day date, but some have chosen alternate Exclusion Day dates for this year only."



State law requires that children in public school, private school, Head Start, certified child care, and preschool, must have 11 separate vaccinations or exemptions.

Children are NOT required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The required vaccinations are:

Diphtheria

Tetanus

Pertussis

Polio

Measles

Mumps

Rubella

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis A

Varicella

Hib

Matthews says that even though the omicron-driven surge that has gripped the state is coming to an end, hospitals are still under tremendous strain. She pointed to the outbreak of measles 3 years ago as an example of what could happen if children are not vaccinated.

"We don't want another disease outbreak on top of COVID-19," she said. "Immunizations are the most effective way to stop the spread of measles, to keep kids and school communities healthy and safe."



This article originally appeared on the Hillsboro Patch