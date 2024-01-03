Washington County executive takes dig at Milwaukee on social media over sales tax increase

Sales tax increases for both the City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County went into effect Jan. 1, and Washington County's executive didn't let the occasion pass without pointing it out on social media.

"Come to Washington County for the savings, stay for the quality of life!" Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Jan. 1.

"Exhibit A: In the City of Milwaukee, today you will pay an additional $60 for this bedroom set," Schoemann said in his post, linking to an Ashley furniture store website page which showed a $2,449.98 bedroom set. There is an Ashley in Richfield in Washington County.

Schoemann wasn't immediately available for an interview.

In June 2023, the City of Milwaukee voted to implement a 2% sales tax.

A month later, Milwaukee County voted to increase its sales tax from 0.5% to 0.9%.

Both changes took effect Jan. 1.

It means the total sales tax paid in the City of Milwaukee is now 7.9%. The total sales tax paid in Milwaukee County for a municipality not in the City of Milwaukee is 5.9%.

The statewide sales tax is 5%.

The reasons for the increase include the pension crisis, the tax rate becoming stagnant and to prevent the cutting of city and county programs, services and staff, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel has reported.

Washington County also has a sales tax. It's 0.5%, according to the Sales Tax Handbook, so the total sales tax in the county is 5.5%. No other municipality in Washington County collects additional taxes.

Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann

The Jan. 1 post by Schoemann came three days after a similar post he made on X.

"I warmly welcome all of our Milwaukee County neighbors to Washington County to shop, dine & keep more of your money while doing it..." Schoemann posted on his X account Dec. 29.

Neighboring Waukesha and Ozaukee counties also have a 0.5% sales tax in the county, and some of its municipalities do collect additional sales tax, according to the Sales Tax Handbook.

