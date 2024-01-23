Washington County exploring ways to help owners afford renovation of historic properties

Washington County's new comprehensive plan emphasizes redevelopment of previously developed areas as a means of meeting growth needs while preserving rural areas.

But giving new life to older properties can be an expensive proposition. So county planners are exploring expanded options to help property owners afford it.

"You're talking about different kinds of costs" for redevelopment," said Washington County Planning Director Jill Baker, particularly when you're "trying to reclaim some of these areas that have not been very well taken care of."

There are tax and other government incentives for redevelopment, and "I would say most of the incentives would revolve around commercial and industrial use," she said. "There are many state and local programs available to incentivize that kind of redevelopment."

For more than a year, she said, her department has been working with Fort Ritchie developer John Krumpotich to secure state grant money for Ritchie Revival.

"He has done a spectacular job of using that money to update the infrastructure that's up there (and) to protect some cultural resources," she said. Others have used these programs as well, she said, "and we would continue to promote those types of incentives."

But the comprehensive plan also stresses the projected need for more housing in Washington County, and incentives for redeveloping residential structures is another matter.

"We probably need to create more incentivized housing to gain more density and increase more affordable housing," Baker said.

What about rehabbing historic homes?

When you're talking about an historic home or a home in a historical district, however, the number of regulations and the size of the price tag can grow pretty quickly.

"Those are always the hardest for us," Baker said, "because we're very well aware of the fact that by the time it gets to where it is, as far as deterioration goes, it would take a small fortune to fix it up … we have that problem all the time where somebody wants to tear down a historic house and we basically beg them to find another way.

"But we're very limited in the incentivizing part — the grants, the loan programs, those kinds of things."

Right now the state of Maryland has more options than are available locally, Baker said. But "we are working very hard to create more alternatives and incentives for historic homes," she added.

Currently, there's a county tax credit available for rehabbing an historic home, and "we are looking to increase those percentages from what they are now to hopefully get more interest in people wanting to do that.

"We would like to create more tax credits and get more grant funding if we possibly can. But that takes some planning and some organization for us to work on," Baker said, "but we're trying; we want to try to incentivize that more so that we don't continue to lose these types of resources."

Even with the incentives, rehabilitating an historic property can be a challenge.

"It takes a very special person," she said.

