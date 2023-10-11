Washington County fire/paramedic captain pleads in assault case involving daughter

A Washington County emergency services captain received probation before judgment in Frederick County (Md.) Circuit Court after pleading guilty to second-degree assault connected to an incident with his elementary-school-aged daughter, according to court records.

Michael Maurice Hayter, 44, pleaded guilty Sept. 7 to assault for hitting the child with a ruler, according to court records.

Charges of second-degree child abuse and two other counts of second-degree assault stemming from accusations he also pulled her by her hair and put liquid dish soap in her mouth were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Hayter was charged in September 2022 for the alleged incidents that August.

He was put on "administrative assignment" pending resolution of the case, Washington County government spokesperson Danielle Weaver said in late September 2022.

Hayter is employed with the county as a firefighter/paramedic captain, Weaver said in a Sept. 29, 2023, email. As for other questions The Herald-Mail asked Weaver about Hayter's status, such as how long he was on administrative assignment, Weaver wrote "the County does not provide comments on personnel matters."

Judge Marielsa A. Bernard ordered probation before judgment, with Hayter to serve five years of probation, according to court records. The first half of that probation is to be supervised.

Probation before judgment means the finding of guilt is stricken upfront by the judge. If the terms of probation are not successfully met, the judge can instate a guilty finding and Hayter could face the maximum sentence, the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office confirmed.

The maximum sentence for second-degree assault is 10 years.

The sentencing guidelines for Hayter, who did not have a prior criminal record, were probation to three years imprisonment, according to a filing by the state's attorney's office.

"After fully considering the actual facts and circumstances in the matter, the court in its discretion, believed that the entry of a probation before judgment disposition was the most appropriate outcome for my client," defense attorney Rene Sandler wrote in an email. "Mr. Hayter is a decorated public servant who has served the community for many years."

Tammy Leache, chief prosecutor for the special victims unit, asked for a 10-year suspended sentence, according to an email from the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office. The state was unaware Sandler was going to ask for probation before judgment and strongly opposed that request, Leache said in the email through the state's attorney's communications office.

“The State’s primary goal in this case was to ensure that Mr. Hayter is not in contact with his children until it is in their best interests and their safety is safeguarded," Leache said through the communications office.

Probation conditions include that Hayter cannot have contact with his minor children "until therapeutically appropriate" and the children agree, according to his probation order.

The case revolves around a video that surfaced in which an elementary-aged daughter can be heard coughing and gagging after Hayter allegedly poured liquid dish soap in her mouth after becoming upset with her in his Brunswick, Md., home in August 2022. The video was taken by an older sister who said she has always struggled with her dad and wanted to help her two younger sisters, according to court documents.

A Brunswick Police Department detective was contacted by the Frederick County Department of Social Services on Aug. 31, 2022, regarding an investigation into accusations against Hayter, according to charging documents. The detective was provided the video and two photos, one of which showed "a slender red mark with a straight edge" on the buttocks of one of Hayter's daughters.

The girl has an older elementary-school-aged sister and another oldest sister.

The social services worker contacted Hayter at least twice during the investigation, according to the complaint. Hayter told her that he was frustrated on Aug. 28 because he thought his children would have arrived at a pool that day after a certain amount of time.

Hayter said he spanked his youngest daughter but used his hand. He said he grabbed liquid soap, and threatened to put it on his daughter's lips, but she knocked it away.

"Mr. Hayter said that none of this is true, it's just his ex-wife trying to get custody of the kids. Mr. Hayter said they went to the pool and everything was good," the detective said in the complaint.

Hayter is to get a psychiatric evaluation, according to probation documents filed in court. He also is to follow all lawful recommendations by his probation agent for mental health treatment to include focusing on PTSD, anger management, parenting and substance use.

He is not to own, possess, use or have in his control any dangerous weapon or firearm.

Hayter may leave Maryland for employment purposes, according to court records.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Md emergency services captain pleads to assaulting daughter with ruler