Washington County hairstylist charged for allegedly running prostitution business appears in court

A local hair salon owner facing prostitution charges for what she allegedly was doing inside of her hair salon appeared in court Thursday.

Her attorney said that she did what she had to do to pay medical bills.

Hair stylist Amy Zlobin, owner of Embellish Hair Cuts, was allegedly caught by an undercover police officer whom she offered sexual services at her salon.

Police say the officer made a half-hour appointment for $130.

When he arrived, Zlobin allegedly offered to perform sex acts, closed the blinds and locked the door.

Investigators say neighbors tipped off police, after growing suspicious over the number of men going in and out of the salon, day and night.

Zlobin was arrested by the undercover officer that day. Her attorney says his client was simply trying to pay medical bills for her daughter.

“She has a disabled daughter. She’s the sole provider for her daughter. It’s a sad situation,” her attorney said.

Today’s hearing was continued for 90 days for a mental health evaluation. If she completes it, the charges will be lowered to a summary offense.

