Washington County hairstylist facing charges for allegedly running prostitution business in salon

11 News has obtained brand new information about an alleged prostitution business operating out of a Washington County hair salon.

The salon owner, Amy Zlobin, is facing charges after a Pennsylvania State Police investigation.

Zlobin owns Embellish Hair Cuts in Hanover Township. State Police said she was providing sexual favors to clients dating back to last fall.

State Police conducted an undercover sting at this salon last week.

According to the police report, Zlobin reportedly admitted to troopers that she did not have a lot of hair clients and was using prostitution as a way to make money for herself and her daughter.

After receiving numerous tips from the community, Hanover Township Police and State Police launched a joint investigation into the salon.

On April 19, an undercover state trooper made a half-hour appointment for $130.

When the undercover trooper arrived, Zlobin allegedly offered sexual favors before closing the blinds and locking the door.

After arresting Zlobin, troopers say they found an appointment log book in the salon with information for all of her clients.

Investigators say those clients could face charges as well.

State Police say they also found 24 online posts about Zlobin offering sexual favors, dating back to August 2022.

At this point, investigators are not able to say how many prostitution clients there were.

