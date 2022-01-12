Washington County Judge rules man's attempted murder case can proceed

A man charged with attempted murder in an October stabbing at a home in Hagerstown's West End was ordered bound over for further court action following a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Washington County District Court.

Judge Victoria J. Lobley found there was sufficient evidence for the case against Tyler Michael Sirbaugh to proceed.

Sirbaugh, 30, no fixed address, is charged with stabbing Kyle Stone, who sustained four cuts on his right arm and seven puncture wounds to his chest and back. Stone needed surgery to repair his wounds, according to the charging document filed against Sirbaugh.

Sirbaugh is charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment in the Oct. 20 stabbing at a home in the 200 block of Westside Avenue, according to court records.

Hagerstown Police Department Det. Dustin Vogel testified that Stone said that he and Sirbaugh got into a fight after he caught Sirbaugh going through his wallet, and that Sirbaugh stabbed him.

Stone's fiancée told police that she heard a commotion and saw Sirbaugh choking a blood-soaked Stone and threatening to kill him, Vogel testified.

The woman said she communicated with Sirbaugh primarily through Facebook. When she showed officers Sirbaugh's picture on the social media platform, they recognized him as the man they had removed him from a vacant residence less than 24 hours earlier, Vogel testified.

Assistant Public Defender Brian Hutchison cross-examined Vogel about his wording of the charging document, which has the woman saying that Sirbaugh ran out of the house immediately after it details her statement that he was choking a blood-soaked Stone and threatening to kill him.

Vogel acknowledged under Hutchison's questioning that the weapon used in the attack was never found.

Hutchison argued that the attempted murder charges seem excessive and that whatever attempt was made to cause injury stopped at the woman's comment that Sirbaugh ran away.

Assistant State's Attorney Joe Michael argued that responding officers had to use a tourniquet on Stone's arm to control the bleeding, and that the number of stab wounds Stone sustained show an intent to kill.

After hearing the arguments, Lobley found probable cause for the case to proceed, saying she didn't take the charging document to have been worded in chronological order.

