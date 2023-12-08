Washington County leaders use extra funds to boost preservation, pension and capital funds

The Washington County Commissioners agreed this week to transfer the remaining $5 million in the county's General Fund from Fiscal Year 2023 revenues to its pension fund.

The commissioners had previously agreed to transfer another $20 million in revenues that were over budget for FY 2023 to the county's capital reserve fund. Of that, $8.5 million will be earmarked for improvements to the courthouse and the Washington County Detention Center, $1.5 million will be set aside for land preservation and $10 million will remain in capital reserves.

Chief Financial Officer Kelcee Mace had recommended allocating $10 million for courthouse and detention center improvements, but Commissioner Derek Harvey suggested augmenting the county's resources for purchasing preservation easements with a portion of that money.

Adding $5 million to the pension fund would augment the fund by about 2%, Mace said.

FY 2023 ended June 30.

The commissioners also agreed Tuesday to commit $1.3 million from state and local agricultural transfer taxes during Fiscal Year 2024 as part of its match for the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Program.

MALPP matches local funds for its Land Preservation Easement Program with a 60/40 formula, according to Rural Preservation Administrator Chris Boggs. For this contribution, he said, Washington County would get a 60% state match of $2 million.

All counties receive approximately $1.7 million in general allotment funds, he said, bringing the total available for easement purchases to $5 million for the fiscal year.

That, of course, was before the commissioners agreed to add the extra money for preservation. In seeking that money, Harvey noted that "we've gotten a lot of pushback on things like warehousing and development."

Commissioners Vice President Jeff Cline supported the extra money for preservation, citing recently announced cuts to the state's Consolidated Transportation Program and concerns state preservation money could diminish as well.

Potential improvements to the courthouse and the detention require "a deep discussion," Commissioner Wayne Keefer said. He suggested some of the money should be set aside for Commission on Aging's Meals on Wheels program.

County Administrator Michelle Gordon said she and Public Director Andrew Eshleman had been consulting with Administrative Judge Brett Wilson on needed courthouse improvements. "We will be coming back to the board within the next month or so with a plan on the courthouse," she said.

Harvey and Commissioner Randy Wagner added that they would like more information on how the Meals on Wheels program is conducted before allocating more money for it.

Wagner suggested putting a discussion of the program on a future meeting agenda. "I think there's a whole lot of information that I'm getting in that I'd like to share," he said. "I think this might not be the proper time."

County gets a clean audit, and its coffers continue to rise — but not as fast

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: $25 million earmarked for county pension, preservation, capital funds