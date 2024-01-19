Washington County man accused of setting fire to his apartment building

A Washington County man is behind bars after police say he set fire to his own apartment building.

According to a criminal complaint, William Reese texted his neighbor about turning up the heat Wednesday evening.

Soon after, he showed up at the neighbor’s door, demanding the same thing.

According to police, a little while later, the neighbor heard a noise outside, looked out the window and saw the porch on fire.

While on scene, police say the neighbor received another text reading “Now you wish you’d have been a good neighbor, LMFAO!!!!!!!”

According to the complaint, police found a doorbell video showing Reese set the fire. He was arrested at his apartment and faces multiple charges including arson.

His next court appearance is set for Jan. 31.

