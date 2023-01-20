Washington County man accused of sexually assaulting 6 children appears in court

A once popular swim instructor accused of sexually assaulting six children is being held without bond in the Washington County jail after his preliminary hearing Thursday.

Prosecutors called former swim instructor Leo McIntyre III a danger to the community in court.

He did not speak as he entered the Washington County courthouse.

In court, McIntyre’s defense attorney waived all charges and attempted to get his client out of jail arguing McIntyre is not a murderer. His attorney cited that all of the victims were allegedly abused at his North Strabane Township home, and said McIntyre’s parents would make sure no other children came to the home.

Prosecutors argued against it.

”This happened over a course of many years,” said assistant district attorney Cassidy Gerstner. “No one had come forward, he is certainly a danger to the community to be released at this point.”

The judge agreed and denied McIntyre bail.

McIntyre had no comment for the parents at Goldfish swim school where he was a beloved instructor for years.

Parents were shocked to hear the allegations. Many of them had to have conversations with their children to make sure they were not potential victims.

11 News has confirmed that none of the victims who came forward were students at the swim school.

Sheriff’s deputies escorted McIntyre back to the jail as his father tried to protect him. His father got into a verbal altercation with those deputies in the process.

The swim school said McIntyre was fired for reasons unrelated to these charges. 11 News reached out to Peters Township police, and we were told no new allegations have been received.

