Washington County man charged with first-degree child abuse and death of 5-year-old boy

A Washington County man has been charged with raping and abusing a 5-year-old autistic boy, resulting in the child's death Friday night, according to documents in Washington County District Court.

Timothy Lee Haselden II, 33, who lives in a housing development north of Interstate 70 and west of Greencastle Pike, was charged with first-degree child abuse causing the death of a child younger than 13, according to charging documents. Haselden also is charged with first- and second-degree rape; first- and second-degree assault; sex abuse of a minor; neglect of a minor; abuse of a child in his custody that resulted in severe physical injury; and second-degree abuse of a child in his custody.

Haselden was being held without bond over the weekend at the Washington County Detention Center. Haselden appeared for a bond hearing via video from the detention center while wearing an orange jump suit and a surgical mask.

He was held without bond during a hearing Monday before Judge Victoria J. Lobley in county District Court. Lobley said that Haselden posed a threat to the community if released.

What did the sheriff's office and EMS workers find on Friday?

On Friday, Washington County 911 dispatch received a 911 call from the child's mother, who reported her son was unresponsive and not breathing, charging documents state. The boy and his two younger siblings had been left in the care of her boyfriend, Haselden.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office and medical personnel were dispatched with a Clear Spring ambulance crew finding the boy in cardiac arrest and a "working code," court documents state. EMS also told deputies that the child had injuries consistent with "physical abuse/trauma," including new and old healed bruises over his entire body.

The boy's head was swollen, which appeared to be from a potential skull fracture, court documents state.

The boy was taken by ambulance to Meritus Medical Center near Hagerstown. EMS had resuscitated the boy so he was no longer in cardiac arrest, court documents state. Later, he was transferred to Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., where he was pronounced dead at 7:32 p.m., court documents state. The boy's body was to be taken to the state medical examiner's office.

Haselden, with the children, had driven the children's mother to work around 10:30 a.m. Friday, returning home with the children in his care around 11 a.m., according to court documents. Around 2 p.m., Haselden gave snacks and medication to the 5-year-old child and a younger sibling. Haselden told a deputy both have a seizure disorder and autism.

Haselden told a deputy that after he gave the 5-year-old his medication, he put a piece of muffin in the boy's mouth and the boy became unresponsive, slumping with his head lying on the table, court documents state. The boyfriend picked the boy up by his arms and noted the child was able to stand on his own with some assistance. Then Haselden allegedly noticed a brown substance coming from the boy's nose and he put the boy on the "ground" and then the couch.

Then Haselden called the boy's mother at work to relay what happened, court documents state. The mother was able to get a ride home and upon arriving, called 911 for medical assistance for her son.

Upon arriving at the home, a deputy saw the two younger siblings sleeping. The deputy found the children were not well kept and the youngest child appeared to have lesions and/or abrasions on his face, court documents state.

The deputy also saw an unknown brown substance on a table, on the living room floor and on the sofa, court documents state.

What were the signs of abuse?

Both EMS and Meritus emergency department officials reported to police that the 5-year-old boy appeared to have been abused, noting bruising and the swollen head, court documents state.

According to Assistant State's Attorney Danielle Lackovic, the boy had signs of strangulation, she told Lobley during the bond review hearing Monday, reiterating statements made in the charging documents.

Also, the two other children in the home had signs of being mistreated or abused, Lackovic said. At least one of the children had also been taken to Children's National Hospital.

Among the bruises was one on the boy's abdomen "that appears to be consistent with a palm print and a finger print," court documents state.

The mother told authorities she has known Haselden for about five months, court documents state. He is at her home when not working. This was the second time he had watched her children unsupervised.

The sheriff's office obtained search and seizure warrants for the home and to collect DNA and biological matter and clothing from Haselden, court records state.

