Washington County man charged with murder in father's stabbing

Mar. 11—A Washington County man was arrested and charged with murder Thursday in his father's stabbing death.

Darren Laney Jr., 36, is accused of killing his father, Darren Laney, 62, at the senior Laney's home on 24 Sunshine Lane in Big Lake Township. Police went to that address around 10:42 a.m. after receiving a 911 call.

Detectives with the Maine State Police arrested Laney Jr. at the Indian Township Police Department without incident, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Laney was transported to the Washington County Jail and was being held there without bail Thursday night.

Maine State Police, the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the Indian Township Police Department, the Passamaquoddy Warden Service, the U.S. Border Patrol and the Maine Warden Service participated in the investigation, which remains active.