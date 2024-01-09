Washington County man to help his family after winning new lottery game's top prize

A 22-year-old Washington County man plans to help his dad get a new truck and renovate the family home after winning $50,000 through a new Maryland Lottery scratch-off game, according to the lottery agency.

The man won through the "$" game, which debuted on Dec. 28 and has a maximum prize of $50,000, according to the Maryland Lottery.

The Maryland Lottery allows winners to remain anonymous.

The prize was claimed during this past week.

Where the $50,000-winning ticket was purchased

The man bought the scratch-off at West End Liberty Gas at Nottingham Road and West Washington Street in Hagerstown, according to a lottery news release.

For selling a $50,000 top-prize winning scratch-off, the store will receive a $500 bonus.

The man was on his way to work when he stopped for some items and saw the "bright, new green scratch-off ticket," the release states. He almost decided not to buy the ticket.

He double-checked the win with his dad and by scanning the ticket at the store.

The county resident's previous big Lottery game win was $500.

