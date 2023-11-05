Washington County man killed during two-vehicle crash in Sullivan Saturday

Nov. 5—A man from Washington County died Saturday in a two-vehicle crash, according to the Hancock County Sheriff's Department.

Killed was Dakota R. Zablotny, 26, of Steuben. The sheriff's office said he was traveling west on Route 1 in Sullivan at 4:40 p.m., and a second vehicle driven by Ryan R. Gordon, 41, was traveling east.

According to the sheriff's office, Zablotny's sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed and passing vehicles when he lost control of his vehicle. He crossed into the oncoming travel line and struck Gordon's Chevrolet SUV.

Zablotny was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from the sheriff's office. Gordon was transported to the Northern Light Hospital by LifeFlight for a compound fracture in his leg.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Deputy Marcus Downes.

In addition to the Hancock County deputies, assistance was provided by Sullivan and Franklin fire departments and Northern Light Ambulance.