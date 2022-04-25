Washington County man shot in Texas over argument about parking space

Professional bodybuilder Shane Post is recovering after being shot by a neighbor over a parking space dispute.

Post was born and raised in Claysville, but moved to Texas with his wife several years ago. Ring doorbell video caught the altercation outside the Posts’ townhouse last Tuesday. Shane’s coworker, in the red shirt, parked in the neighbor’s spot moments before the altercation. Shane’s wife can be seen walking outside to greet them, with her 3-month-old baby in her arms. She tells Channel 11 she wanted to introduce the coworker to the infant, but instead witnessed her husband being shot.

