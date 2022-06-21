Washington County man stopped with loaded gun at Pittsburgh airport security checkpoint

A Washington County man was stopped when Transportation Security Administration found a loaded gun with him at the security checkpoint at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

TSA said the 9-mm gun, which was loaded with eight bullets including one in the chamber, was detected in the man’s carry-on bag on June 19.

Allegheny County police were notified and they confiscated the weapon.

“Bringing a loaded firearm to an airport security checkpoint is a serious offense,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “It’s so serious that because this traveler carried his gun to the checkpoint, he now faces a Federal financial civil penalty that could run into the thousands of dollars.”

TSA officials also said when someone brings a gun to the airport security checkpoint, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania would request that the County Sheriff’s Department rescind that resident’s firearms concealed carry license due to negligence.

