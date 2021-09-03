Washington County murder trial opens against Sardina-Padilla

Sep. 3—Jose Natividad Genis-Cuate loved to sing and go to the rodeo. He was a father, an uncle and a brother.

"This man was not a piece of trash. He did not deserve to end up lying dead in a ditch alone," Assistant Washington County Attorney Thomas Wedes said Friday during opening statements in the murder trial of Angel Ignacio Sardina-Padilla in Washington County District Court in Stillwater.

Sardina-Padilla, 34, of Minneapolis, was indicted in March 2020 on a count of first-degree murder in connection with Genis-Cuate's death in May 2019.

Authorities found the body of Genis-Cuate, 47, of Minneapolis, on June 2, 2019 face-down in a pond next to a drain culvert that runs under 176th Street North in May Township in northern Washington County.

A black leather belt was cinched tightly around his neck, and a blanket had been wrapped and duct-taped around the lower half of his body, according to the criminal complaint filed in Washington County District Court.

Investigators later found a video of Genis-Cuate with a man matching Sardina-Padilla holding a belt around his neck sent out over Facebook Messenger.

A second man, Luis Alfredo Cortez Mendoza, 25, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty in September to aiding an offender — accomplice after the fact — in connection with Genis-Cuate's death. He also pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting attempted first-degree murder incident in connection with the other incident. He was sentenced to 13 years and 6 months in prison.

Both crimes were gang-related, prosecutors said.

During opening statements on Friday, Sardina-Padilla's attorney Jordan Krogstad told the jury that no one saw Sardina-Padilla kill Genis-Cuate and that they would hear no evidence to connect her client to the crime.

"You'll hear evidence from people who were there before and after (the crime was committed), but there was no eyewitness," she said. In addition, she said, not a "single" piece of her client's DNA was found in the vehicle used to transport Genis-Cuate's body to the pond in May Township, she said.

Instead, Krogstad suggested to the jury that Cortez Mendoza might have killed Genis-Cuate. "You will hear that Luiz Cortez Mendoza was there, and that he arranged for transport," she said.

Witnesses reported seeing Sardina-Padilla assault Genis-Cuate in a Minneapolis apartment on the night of May 24, 2019, and then take him into a bedroom, according to the criminal complaint filed in Washington County District Court. He then allegedly placed "what appeared to be a body into the trunk of a vehicle" and drove away, the complaint states.

Wedes told the jury that Sardina-Padilla used Facebook Messenger to send a newspaper article about Cuate-Genis' body having been found in May Township to someone who responded by asking who the man was.

Sardina-Padilla's response, according to Wedes, was: "The guy I took down."

Sardina-Padilla also sent a video to a woman via Facebook Messenger that showed Genis-Cuate being "dragged on the floor with a belt wrapped around his neck," Wedes said.

"This was a brutal, violent murder," he said. Jurors were shown photos of Genis-Cuate's body in the ditch with the belt around his neck.

Wedes told the jury that Sardina-Padilla sent a Facebook message to Cortez-Mendoza after the killing and asked if he had a rope because he had to "tie this n— — up and dump him in a ditch."

Sardina-Padilla also sent a Facebook message to someone attempting to obtain a false ID, Wedes told the jury. The other person sent Sardina-Padilla a photo of a Mexico identification card with Sardina-Padilla's photo, but the name of another person.

A jury of 10 women and five men has been seated to hear the case; three of the jurors are alternates. Judge Juanita Freeman is presiding.