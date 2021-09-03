Washington County murder trial opens against Sardina-Padilla

Mary Divine, Pioneer Press, St. Paul, Minn.
·3 min read

Sep. 3—Jose Natividad Genis-Cuate loved to sing and go to the rodeo. He was a father, an uncle and a brother.

"This man was not a piece of trash. He did not deserve to end up lying dead in a ditch alone," Assistant Washington County Attorney Thomas Wedes said Friday during opening statements in the murder trial of Angel Ignacio Sardina-Padilla in Washington County District Court in Stillwater.

Sardina-Padilla, 34, of Minneapolis, was indicted in March 2020 on a count of first-degree murder in connection with Genis-Cuate's death in May 2019.

Authorities found the body of Genis-Cuate, 47, of Minneapolis, on June 2, 2019 face-down in a pond next to a drain culvert that runs under 176th Street North in May Township in northern Washington County.

A black leather belt was cinched tightly around his neck, and a blanket had been wrapped and duct-taped around the lower half of his body, according to the criminal complaint filed in Washington County District Court.

Investigators later found a video of Genis-Cuate with a man matching Sardina-Padilla holding a belt around his neck sent out over Facebook Messenger.

A second man, Luis Alfredo Cortez Mendoza, 25, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty in September to aiding an offender — accomplice after the fact — in connection with Genis-Cuate's death. He also pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting attempted first-degree murder incident in connection with the other incident. He was sentenced to 13 years and 6 months in prison.

Both crimes were gang-related, prosecutors said.

During opening statements on Friday, Sardina-Padilla's attorney Jordan Krogstad told the jury that no one saw Sardina-Padilla kill Genis-Cuate and that they would hear no evidence to connect her client to the crime.

"You'll hear evidence from people who were there before and after (the crime was committed), but there was no eyewitness," she said. In addition, she said, not a "single" piece of her client's DNA was found in the vehicle used to transport Genis-Cuate's body to the pond in May Township, she said.

Instead, Krogstad suggested to the jury that Cortez Mendoza might have killed Genis-Cuate. "You will hear that Luiz Cortez Mendoza was there, and that he arranged for transport," she said.

Witnesses reported seeing Sardina-Padilla assault Genis-Cuate in a Minneapolis apartment on the night of May 24, 2019, and then take him into a bedroom, according to the criminal complaint filed in Washington County District Court. He then allegedly placed "what appeared to be a body into the trunk of a vehicle" and drove away, the complaint states.

Wedes told the jury that Sardina-Padilla used Facebook Messenger to send a newspaper article about Cuate-Genis' body having been found in May Township to someone who responded by asking who the man was.

Sardina-Padilla's response, according to Wedes, was: "The guy I took down."

Sardina-Padilla also sent a video to a woman via Facebook Messenger that showed Genis-Cuate being "dragged on the floor with a belt wrapped around his neck," Wedes said.

"This was a brutal, violent murder," he said. Jurors were shown photos of Genis-Cuate's body in the ditch with the belt around his neck.

Wedes told the jury that Sardina-Padilla sent a Facebook message to Cortez-Mendoza after the killing and asked if he had a rope because he had to "tie this n— — up and dump him in a ditch."

Sardina-Padilla also sent a Facebook message to someone attempting to obtain a false ID, Wedes told the jury. The other person sent Sardina-Padilla a photo of a Mexico identification card with Sardina-Padilla's photo, but the name of another person.

A jury of 10 women and five men has been seated to hear the case; three of the jurors are alternates. Judge Juanita Freeman is presiding.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US August payrolls rise much less than expected, while wages heat up

    U.S. job growth slowed more than expected in August amid a softening in demand for services and persistent worker shortages as COVID-19 infections soared, but the pace was enough to sustain the economic expansion. The unemployment rate fell to 5.2% from 5.4%. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast nonfarm payrolls increasing by 728,000 jobs and the unemployment rate falling to 5.2%.

  • Remington Subpoenas Report Cards Of Children Killed At Sandy Hook

    Remington, which made the gun used in the 2012 massacre, has received the disciplinary records, report cards and employment records of several victims.

  • Exclusive-Google locks Afghan government accounts as Taliban seek emails -source

    Google has temporarily locked down an unspecified number of Afghan government email accounts, according to a person familiar with the matter, as fears grow over the digital paper trail left by former officials and their international partners. In the weeks since the Taliban's swift takeover of Afghanistan from a U.S.-backed government, reports have highlighted how biometric https://theintercept.com/2021/08/17/afghanistan-taliban-military-biometrics and Afghan payroll https://www.technologyreview.com/2021/08/30/1033941/afghanistan-biometric-databases-us-military-40-data-points databases might be exploited by the new rulers to hunt their enemies. In a statement on Friday, Alphabet Inc's Google stopped short of confirming that Afghan government accounts were being locked down, saying that the company was monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and "taking temporary actions to secure relevant accounts."

  • 'QAnon shaman' faces more than four years in prison after pleading guilty

    The protester better known as the "QAnon shaman" from the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol pleaded guilty on Friday to a single felony charge in connection to the incident earlier this year.

  • Gunman holding a baby shoots at three women during road rage clash, Ohio police say

    A 54-year-old woman was hit by a ricocheting bullet during the road rage shooting, police said.

  • Sunport quadruple murder suspect details why he killed 4th man in Albuquerque

    Sunport quadruple murder suspect details why he killed 4th man in Albuquerque.

  • Man who shot at cops in unrest over Floyd death is acquitted

    A man charged with attempted murder after firing at Minneapolis police officers in the chaotic protests that followed George Floyd’s death has been acquitted of all charges against him. Jaleel Stallings argued self-defense during his July trial, testifying that he fired at the unmarked white van after he was struck in the chest with what turned out to be a nonlethal rubber bullet fired by police. Stallings, 29, testified that he thought he was being attacked by civilians, had been struck by a bullet and was potentially bleeding out, his attorney, Eric Rice, told The Associated Press on Friday.

  • Woman caught on camera knocking over California fruit stand alleges she’s the victim and ‘almost lost my life’

    Sandra Quinonez reported she was attacked by a woman who refused to move a car before video captured the woman destroying the fruit stand. Ariana Belvine claims Quinonez’s daughter intentionally hit her car and said allegations she brandished a weapon were lies.

  • Freed from prison, Mississippi man sues district attorney

    A Mississippi man freed after nearly 23 years in prison filed a lawsuit Friday against the district attorney who prosecuted him six times in the killings of four people at a small-town furniture store. Curtis Flowers was released in December 2019, about six months after the U.S. Supreme Court tossed out the conviction and death sentence from his sixth trial, which took place in 2010. Justices said prosecutors showed an unconstitutional pattern of excluding African American jurors in the trials of Flowers, who is Black.

  • Twin baby boys found dead inside car at South Carolina day care

    Twin baby boys were found dead inside a car in the parking lot of a South Carolina day care center Wednesday. Someone called 911 after finding the babies at the Sunshine House Early Learning Academy on U.S. Highway 21 in the Columbia suburb of Blythewood. Watch part of Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford's press conference here.

  • Court cuts loose woman accused of passing gas, threatening man with knife

    A Florida woman accused of letting one rip has been cut loose. In 2018, Shanetta Yvette Wilson was arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on John Walker when he complained about her flatulence in a Broward County Dollar General Store. Her case was finally dismissed this week on account of Walker’s alleged refusal to be deposed, despite being subpoenaed. The Smoking Gun reports the ...

  • Former DA indicted after allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

    Jacquelyn Lee Johnson is accused of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer in her handling of the case, the Georgia attorney general announced.

  • What We Know About Matthew Taylor Coleman––The Q-Anon Believer Who Killed His Kids

    Content warning: child harm Matthew Taylor Coleman was a normal guy. Born in Santa Barbara in 1981, his mother was an artist, and his dad owned a small business. He learned to love the ocean early, and spent his time as a kid sailing, surfing, and spearfishing off the California coast. He earned a BA []

  • Suburban man charged in River North beating caught on video

    A man is charged in an attack on and robbery of two men in River North last weekend which was caught on video

  • Horn-iest Jan. 6 Rioter Cuts a Deal With the Feds

    Stephanie Keith/Reuters​​The “QAnon Shaman”—who notoriously stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 carrying a spear and a bullhorn and wearing a horned headpiece made of coyote skin—has cut a plea deal with the fedsJacob Chansley, 33, was arrested three days after the riots and charged with civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, and demonstrating in a Capitol building. Since his arrest, he has made headlines for his multiple attempts to get out

  • Chicago police lieutenant facing criminal charges for allegedly shoving flashlight between teen’s buttocks during arrest

    CHICAGO — A veteran Chicago police supervisor is the third city cop this week to be arrested on allegations that he used excessive force in an on-duty incident, authorities said Thursday, accusing him of shoving a flashlight between a clothed teen’s buttocks in February. Lt. Wilfredo Roman, a Chicago cop since June 2000, was charged with aggravated battery and official misconduct, both ...

  • Leaked Audio Confession Blows Lid Off Mystery of Haiti’s Murdered President

    Joseph Odelyn/APLet’s say that you’re a foreign mercenary. And that you and some of your best buds, who are also foreign mercenaries, have just shot to death the leader of an island nation, the inhabitants of which are now likely to be more than a little vexed with you. And let’s further say that there’s an escape plan already set up that would see you out of the dead president’s home and safely on your way.What do you think you would do next?Well, if you were one of the Colombian mercenaries wh

  • Indecent exposure charges filed against trans woman over L.A. spa incident

    Prosecutors have filed charges against a transgender woman at the center of a viral video that sparked violent protests outside a Westlake spa.

  • Parkland school shooter wanted words like ‘slaughter’ barred from trial. Judge declined

    The judge who will oversee the trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz isn’t going to play word police.

  • Daycare Worker Charged With Murder After Assaulting Baby Who Wouldn’t Nap, Cops Say

    Photos Courtesy Codington County Detention Center/FacebookAn unlicensed daycare worker in South Dakota has been charged with murder for the death of a 17-month-old baby she allegedly assaulted after he refused to go down for a nap, authorities said.Amanda Walder, 31, was taken into custody Thursday after she was indicted by a grand jury in Codington County on felony charges that included one count of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree manslaughter, and one count of aggravated batte