Washington County officials arrest suspect in 2013 bank robbery shooting

Dec. 21—Nearly a decade after Vincent Kelley was killed by a man who was robbing the Citizens Bank at the South Strabane Giant Eagle, Washington County officials said that man has been arrested.

County district attorney Jason Walsh announced Tuesday that Keith D. Wilk, 39, of Pittsburgh, was charged with criminal homicide, robbery, multiple counts of aggravated assault and related misdemeanors in connection with the June 16, 2013, robbery at the bank, inside the grocery store.

Witnesses at the time told the Tribune-Review that as other shoppers were seeking cover, Vincent "Mystro" Kelley, 46, a Washington resident, headed toward the man running with a duffel bag and gun, chasing him to his car. The robber then shot him several times and fled the scene.

"Vincent took the lead; the only thing I was thinking was that I was going to back him up," said Jared Cameron of Washington, a friend of Kelley's from the Brothers of the Hammer Motorcycle Club who said he was inside the supermarket with Kelley when the robbery took place. "We heard the scream, I pushed the buggy away, and (Kelley) went right after him."

Washington County officials said DNA evidence linked Wilk to the case. He was denied bail at an arraignment Tuesday afternoon and taken to Washington County Prison.

A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 3, according to court documents.

