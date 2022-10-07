Washington County officials to give update Friday on deadly officer-involved shooting over summer

The Washington County District Attorney and Coroner’s Office will hold a news conference on Friday to give an update on the deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in Monongahela over the summer.

On July 24, Cody Bennett was shot and killed by a police officer.

Bennett was reportedly at a kids’ birthday party when he was asked to leave. Police said he went to his own house, got a gun, and went back, firing shots into the air and at the house.

According to police, when responding officers arrived, Bennett began shooting at their car. They told Bennett to drop the gun and when he didn’t, they shot him.

