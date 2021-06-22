Washington County officials investigating vandalism, hate messages

Jun. 22—The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in solving two recent incidents of vandalism in northern Washington County.

The incidents included the destruction of "Black Lives Matter" and "Stop Asian Hate" signs in May Township and a swastika spray painted on a Subaru Outback in Scandia.

Both acts of vandalism occurred within the past week, Sheriff Dan Starry said. It was unclear whether they were related.

"These crimes are not a reflection of the great communities and people of Scandia and May Township," Starry said. "These types of hate crimes will be thoroughly investigated and those found responsible will be charged."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff's Office's Tip Line at 651-430-7850.