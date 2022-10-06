Washington County police searching for wanted man they say fled on foot during traffic stop

Police are looking for a man they say ran from a traffic stop on foot.

West Brownsville officers pulled over Scott Garlow, 49, Wednesday evening. They say he is wanted on several felony warrants.

Officers say Garlow fled the traffic stop on foot and ran across the Intercounty Bridge into West Brownsville.

Anyone with information is asked to contact with the West Brownsville Police Department at 724-785-8434.

